What?! Kylie Jenner’s Bestie Stassie Reveals She Had A SEPARATE Falling Out With Jordyn Woods!

It is no surprise that Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, is no longer close with Jordyn Woods. However, the reason as to why might not be what most fans think!

As you most likely recall, the makeup mogul ended her friendship with Jordyn when she was caught allegedly hooking up with Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a party back in 2019. However, the model denied things between them ever going further than a kiss during an appearance on Red Table Talk in 2019.

Still, the damage was already done. Kylie previously opened up to Andy Cohen about that difficult point in their friendship, expressing on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion:

“Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Meanwhile, Khloé expressed that if the Kylie Cosmetics creator wanted to rekindle her friendship with The Masked Singer alum, she could:

“My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

And while some fans believe the two have since let bygones be bygones, it sounds like things aren’t great between Jordyn and another one of Kylie’s besties still – AKA Stassie. In fact, the 24-year-old influencer revealed that they are not pals anymore. However, she stressed it was not because of the scandal with the KarJenner family! When asked whether they’re still friends on the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday, she spilled:

“Oh no. For my own reasons. This is the first time… I’m ever saying this but it’s for my own reason. It’s not…I was not following anyone else. I’ve had my own reasons and that’s it.”

Hmm…

Wonder what happened between them then? If she didn’t keep her distance from Jordyn because of the cheating scandal, what else could have it been? We mean, we cannot help but think the drama with the Kardashian family had to play a part in it!

Although Stassie did not give any other deets on the mysterious reason their friendship ended, she later mentioned that she only remains loyal to those who do not attempt to get information out of her in order to give it to the press. She said:

“I just want to protect everyone.”

Giving us a hint here, gurl?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do YOU think may have gone down between Stassie and Jordyn to end their friendship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Stassie Karanikolaou/Instagram, Jordyn Woods/Instagram, Kylie Jenner/Instagram]