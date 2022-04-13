Kendall & Kylie Jenner Mocked For Being 'So Rich' They Literally Don't Know The Meaning Of The Word 'Frugal'

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s lavish lives have given them many things — but not a complete education it seems, at least not when it comes to certain words they’d never need to use!

The celeb siblings sat down with mom Kris Jenner and big sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian for an interview with Access Hollywood, where they were asked questions about their family dynamics. In a fun game, the sisters (and momager) held up photos of the family member who best fit specific traits. Unfortunately they ended up revealing more about themselves than about one another…

When the interviewer asked the women from off camera “Who’s the most frugal of the bunch?”, Kenny and Ky had the internet in stitches with their answers — because neither apparently knew what the word meant!

Related: Kendall Used To Encourage Kourtney ‘Every Day’ For YEARS To Date Travis Barker!

After the question was asked, Kendall froze. Kris, Kourt, and Kimmy Kakes immediately held up a photo of their kid sis supermodel, who looked visibly puzzled herself. The 26-year-old discreetly leaned over to the POOSH founder, admitting — as you can hear if you listen closely:

“I don’t know what that means.”

Kenny’s big sis responded while laughing:

“You care about the cost, like money.”

To which Kenny replied agreeably:

“Oh yeah, I’m cheap!”

Well, she may not be learned, but at least she’s self-deprecating?

Related: Did Kendall Subtly Shade Kanye?!

A TikTok user reposted the snippet of the interview with the caption:

“Kendall even doesn’t know the word ‘frugal’ “

The clip has been viewed over 2 MILLION times already! Fans were quick to call out Kendall in the comments, with one user writing:

“When you’re so rich that you have never heard of or had to use the word frugal.”

LOLz, that does seem to be the consensus! Why would they need to know? One person pointed out, however, that with all that money gurl is still cheap for real, and it’s not cute:

“We know that lol she doesn’t tip”

Kylie, for her part, did NOT admit to not knowing the definition. But eagle-eyed fans noticed she quietly studied her sisters’ responses, looking over at the pictures they had shown before wordlessly pulling out the same card — a tactic viewers agreed was to cover up the fact that she didn’t know the word’s meaning either!

Users wrote:

“Kylie didn’t know too lmao” “Kylie waiting for the answer, then acting like she came up with it is everything ” “Kylie was like ‘yeah what everyone else said’ but I also didn’t know what it meant lol!” “Kendall had no idea, yet agreed it’s her when she found out…Kylie, had NO damn idea, and followed, couldn’t even fake smile through it “

LOL, indeed!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see the viral moment:

[Image via Vogue/Architectural Digest]