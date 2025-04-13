Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Couldn’t Keep Their Hands -- And Lips -- Off Each Other At Coachella!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissed like no one was watching at Coachella!

The reality TV star and the Oscar-nominated actor hit the desert together on Saturday to see Green Day, Charli XCX, and Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott headline… But having her ex in near proximity proved to be no hiccup for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, because she was ALL over Timmy!

In photos and videos obtained by TMZ on Sunday, Kylie can be seen wearing a white crop top, matching white pants, a camo baseball cap, and a polka dot purse, while her loverboy has on a brown t-shirt, black shorts, a baseball cap of his own, sunglasses, and a backpack — probably holding all their necessities for a day in the heat! The duo are both holding red solo cups as they stand side-by-side and cheer.

In one video, the Complete Unknown star is affectionately holding Kylie from behind as they stand in a crowd and smooch. Awww! They don’t care who sees! In another video, Kylie jumps up and down while dancing to Guess by Charli XCX as Timmy stands back and plays it cool.

See all the pics and vids HERE.

So cute! It looks like they had a great time! Reactions??

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & Vogue/YouTube]