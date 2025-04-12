Coachella Chaos! Disorganized Festival Shaping Up To Be A 'Literal Hell' For Attendees!

Is this Coachella? Or Fyre Festival?? Some festival-goers are complaining to Business Insider, and this sounds horrible!

Early arrivals tell the outlet they’ve been greeted by disorganized campsites and an apparently unprepared staff. So far it’s manifested in some INSANE wait times to get in. Attendee Adam Roberts said he feels “duped” by the entire thing:

“I made a joke earlier that I didn’t know Fyre Festival tickets were included in admission this year, but that’s honestly how I feel. I feel duped.”

Ouch.

It gets even worse when you find out the cheapest ticket was $800 — and these people say they’ve received NO updates as to what’s going on! Coachella veteran Hailey Maxwell was gearing up for her fifth year of the music festival, and she can’t believe how bad things are this year by comparison:

“They usually open the gates around 3:15 to 3:30 a.m. every year, which is why people wait around the area. We’re usually at the campsite before sunrise. I’m not even to the security checkpoint yet.”

At the time of her statements, the outlet reported she’d been in line for nine hours already. NINE HOURS! She added:

“The directions were the same they had on the website in past years, but this time, they’re directing people a different way. There was no traffic control, so nobody knew where they were going. It took us four hours just to travel half a mile.”

Meanwhile, Oliver and Kayla Standring arrived at 8 a.m. — and they just knew it was about to get chaotic. Oliver said in the past it’s taken “two hours max”:

“I’ve camped another four times at Coachella, and usually it’s a pretty smooth process.”

Another big issue is lack of bathrooms. Kayla told the outlet:

“It’s the middle of the desert; there isn’t a bush to hide behind. I had to open both of the car doors to block myself, then the girls in the car behind us saw, and they started doing that. I started a revolution for the women.”

Adam echoed this complaint, saying:

“People are peeing in cups. It’s been eight hours; people gotta do what they gotta do.”

The desert heat is causing severe dehydration for some, too! Hailey said of the situation:

“It’s already really hot outside. My car is air-conditioned, but if it weren’t, I would be dying. I know people’s cars are overheating, and some people have already run out of gas.”

Not just cars either! People are running out of fuel as they expected to be able to purchase food at booths in the fest! Some have made the one-mile trek in the desert to go to the nearest Rite-Aid. Another attendee, Zoe Bush, said she and her friends utilized DoorDash in order to get food delivered to their car:

“I have gone five years now and have never had it be even remotely bad. It’s always smooth sailing. But our group drove eight hours from the Bay Area and are currently running on two hours of sleep.”

So awful…

These festival-goers aren’t happy with the lack of communication, either. The Coachella Instagram account is just carrying on like business as usual, plus they allege they’re getting no word from the Coachella official app.

Kelly Jensen described the experience as “literal hell” after it took her 12 hours to get into the campground:

“It was truly the worst experience ever and also super disappointing because of how much money we spent to be at an event that we really loved. We finally got in, but no one has energy to start setting up camp.”

Adam summed up his feelings by saying this is “no way” to start the festival:

“Given this experience, I would never camp again — and camping is a big part of these experiences. I’m sure once we get there, things will be better, but this is absolutely not the way to start the event.”

