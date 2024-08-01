Lance Bass Reveals He Was Diagnosed With 'Type 1.5' Diabetes -- Here's What That Means...

Lance Bass has revealed a huge “plot twist” in his health journey.

In a video posted to his Instagram last week, the NSYNC frontman got candid about his struggle with diabetes — and how he was mistakenly diagnosed with the wrong type!

The 45-year-old said in a reel that he was originally diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, but that recently changed as his doctors found out he has something called type 1.5 diabetes:

“As all of you know, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes a few years back. But when I was first diagnosed, I had a difficult time getting my glucose levels under control even though I made adjustments to my diet, medication, and my workout routine. I recently discovered that I was misdiagnosed. I actually have Type 1.5, or latent autoimmune diabetes of adults [LADA].”

Type 1.5 diabetes — or latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA) — is described by the Mayo Clinic as a type of diabetes that starts in adulthood and gets worse over time. What makes it similar to type 1 diabetes is it also causes the pancreas to stop making insulin, but unlike type 1, the disease progresses very slowly. This means a lot of people with type 1.5 don’t have to start taking insulin right away.

LADA is usually diagnosed in adults over 30, and people with the disease are often diagnosed with type 2 diabetes by mistake — just like Lance said he was.

It’s great to hear he finally got a proper diagnosis so he can get the best treatment possible. We wish him nothing but health and happiness!

