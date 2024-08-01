Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her & John Legend's Son Miles Has Type 1 Diabetes

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s son was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

On Instagram Wednesday, the model shared a candid and heartfelt story to her page. Her son, Miles, was recently diagnosed with the disease during a trip to the hospital. She shared that fans began taking notice of the 6-year-old’s insulin monitor in a recent post where she and her kids were supporting Simone Biles at the Olympics. See that post (below):

In her most recent post, which features a page from a children’s book about living with type 1 diabetes, the 38-year-old wrote in the caption:

“Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform. You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already.”

Aww. It’s wonderful to hear Miles is getting such big support!

Chrissy said “things could be so much worse” and that her little one is doing fine. The family received his diagnosis “a couple weeks ago” when he was originally at the doctor for a case of an intestinal infection called shigella. After blood tests, med professionals realized he was T1, and since then the mom of four has been adjusting to this “new world”.

We’re sending all our love and support to Miles! May he continue to lead a happy and healthy life.

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]