Our trip to Las Vegas was so major!!! We show you the latest and greatest in our beloved home away from home!

Watch as Perez guides you through Area 15 and all the wonders inside – Omega Mart, Museum Fiasco and Wink World. Plus, we take you to Atomic Saoon, the new show from Spiegelworld. And we share with you all the hottest restaurants to dine and be dazzled!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s vlogs!