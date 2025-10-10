“Laura” Rising Pop Artist Releases “AI” Music Video Featuring Elon Musk

Laura Maggiore is a pop artist sensation and visionary genius who is gaining global attention for her recent bold and fascinating “AI” music video with Elon Musk!

Laura released her single AI as part of her Twin Flame album which is on the horizon for release. The album features seven novel songs all written and produced by Laura alongside notable industry Billboard charting producers who have worked with giant artists such as Drake. She describes the music creation and collaborative process as intrinsically fulfilling and rewarding as she devoted substantial time in the studio daily writing and singing while simultaneously learning the art of music on a deeper level by exploring different genres and selecting individual instruments to integrate into each catchy beat for each relatable song. A source tells us that Laura has an innovative sharp vision and innately knows what’s cool. Laura displays a lush, rich, and romantically soulful voice and is known for her authenticity, originality. Her truly powerful voice was first showcased when she paid homage to Linda Ronstadt and covered her song “Long Long Time.”

Laura is a born creative with a performing arts background starting from as early as age five as she was a part of dancing school participating four hours a day after school honing the skills of ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, and hip hop and competed in various dance competitions earning many accolades. Later she fell in love with music, singing soprano just for fun and was then introduced to the great Don Lawrence vocal coach who regularly trains many seasoned singers such as Lady Gaga. Don has played an integral part in developing Laura’s voice starting from her adolescent years as he classifies her voice as a belt voice and encourages her to dig further into that specificity which she intends for her future songs. Evidently, Laura already has other impressive concepts in mind for her next batch of music.

According to Laura she states, “My music shows the continuity and layers of myself and my diverse life experiences and taste which are one of a kind and poetically shaped the way that Twin Flame formed. AI was a personally inspired theory.” She continued that the concept for her song titled AI was sparked after she had ended a toxic relationship and embarked upon a new era of self empowerment. Subsequently following that, her ex-boyfriend’s new fling started routinely watching Laura’s stories on social media and soon thereafter changed her image to try to mimic Laura. This recognition led Laura to contemplate the idea of this premise similarly comparative to artificial intelligence versus the real thing. Laura emphasizes “we live in a world where imitation is common and instead we should embrace and celebrate what makes us different. The particular message that I hope that my music conveys is to be true to yourself.”

The AI music video directed and produced by Laura Maggiore is an ingenious rocket launch beginning her rising career of greatness. Laura has channeled her artistry and initial inspiration into a rapid worldwide phenomenon in her AI music video set in space featuring an AI generated Elon Musk juxtapositioned with an AI generated Laura as glittery and engaging main characters to heighten and exponentially magnify the impact of her message. Laura masterfully demonstrated her inventive outlook for this music video by infusing irony, humor, and wit in this entertaining and well thought out work of art while encompassing complex themes and topics such as identity, singularity, duality, love, freedom, acceptance, change, artificial intelligence, space, and pop culture. This video also illustrates and highlights the collective societal focus of these areas and raises awareness to potentially encourage and promote humanistic individual expression. The fun and distinctive, easy to follow dance routines will be trending everywhere!

After this vibrant and clever AI music video, Laura may very well be labeled the zeitgeist of our time.

Check out Laura’s AI video here:

[Image via Fadil Berisha]