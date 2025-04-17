Liam Payne's HAUNTING Final Words To Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Revealed! You Won't Believe He Said This...

Liam Payne‘s girlfriend is now sharing their last moments together. And they’re chilling…

On Wednesday, Kate Cassidy opened up to Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast about her final conversation with the singer before his sudden death six months ago. Before the tragedy, the couple had been on a trip together in Argentina. However, they didn’t leave the country together. Liam stayed while the model returned home to Florida — and tragically never saw him again.

Two days after Cassidy left, Liam suffered a fatal fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. It has been a heartbreaking loss for those close to One Direction star, like Kate. Thankfully, she got to say one last heartfelt farewell to the 31-year-old singer. She recalled on the podcast:

“When I think about the last day and the last words that we said to each other, it brings me this mixture of pain and peace. It brings me pain because I still can’t fully process that day, the day I left Argentina, was the last day I was able to touch Liam, to hug Liam, to speak to him, and to be in the same room as him. But it brings me peace because it was such a beautiful last moment we had together.”

Kate shared that they had a wonderful time together before her “evening flight,” in which they “woke up,” “had an amazing breakfast,” and “went horseback riding” in the countryside. It sounds like the perfect day. Then came the time to part ways.

Related: Liam’s Sister Says It’s ‘Impossible’ To Live Without Him 6 Months After Tragic Death

According to the social media personality, whenever they had to leave each other, no matter how long they would be apart, it was never a “see you later” and that’s it. They always had a “heartfelt, long goodbye” that often lasted “for at least five minutes.” And this time was no different. However, Liam had some eerie final words for her at that moment. Kate said:

“On the last day in Argentina, my car was in the driveway, and we went back into the guest house, grabbed my suitcase, and we were sitting on the couch, and I just kept going on and on and on about how much I love him and how much he means to me, and how much I’m going to miss him and that I can’t wait for him to already be back in Florida because we were just staring this new chapter in our life.”

The 26-year-old noted they had just moved from England to the US, bought a new house, and gotten a dog. They even planned on getting married one day. It was a new beginning for them, one she was excited to share with Liam. Kate said she continued with the goodbye — only for the Teardrops artist to cut her off and drop some haunting words:

“So I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on, and saying to Liam how much I love him. And he laughed and he interrupted me, and he just said, ‘Kate, you’re gonna miss your flight. Your car’s in the driveway. You’re acting like this is the last time you’re ever gonna see me again.’”

OMG.

We can’t believe he said that! The actual last time she ever saw him. Of course, neither of them knew that this would be their last face-to-face conversation ever at the time. Kate “just laughed back” at his reaction, replying:

“‘I know. I’m being silly. I need to get in the car. I can’t miss my flight.’”

And she left. Two days later, Liam passed away. So heartbreaking. Although these moments are painful for Kate to remember, she’s thankful to have the memories at the same time. She reflected:

“Just to even look back in time and just know that really was the last time I was able to see him again, is just so chilling. But in a way, I think that the way that we said goodbye to each other, I’m so blessed. And this is where I get that peace from it, that it was that heartfelt, beautiful – I didn’t know of it – but obviously our last goodbye. I wouldn’t have wanted it to be any differently … I’m so glad that we had that last beautiful moment together and shared that.”

We’re glad Kate got to say goodbye to Liam one last time before his death. Some people unfortunately don’t get that opportunity. Watch Kate recount the emotional story (below):

[Image via Jay Shetty Podcast/YouTube, Kate Cassidy/Instagram]