Lili Reinhart's Genius Red Carpet Acne Trick Revealed!

Confused? Okay, so, Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart is taking TikTok by storm with her latest video about acne. Posted on Wednesday, the 28-year-old’s clip centers on how to cover up pimples and zits… with fake bangs! No, seriously!

In the vid, Reinhart explained that back when she was doing tons of red carpets for Riverdale as a younger woman nearly a decade ago now, she’d cover up her troublesome zits with phony bangs to make sure fans and photogs alike were none the wiser! She noted:

“I used to create fake bangs that I didn’t have in order to hide my acne. I created a fake bang to go across the center of my forehead.”

Genius! Such a simple cover, and easy on her skin, too!

But it didn’t always work. Reinhart added:

“I historically would get this insane pimple always in the middle of my face — a cystic pimple — that you couldn’t cover.”

In the same vid, she explained how the Riverdale stars used to have something called a “Beauty Pass” they could use on set to wipe away bad pimples in post-production! She noted:

“On Riverdale, we would have something called a ‘Beauty Pass.’ If you had a really bad breakout on set that obviously you didn’t want anyone to see, they could go through and sort of wipe it out in the frame, sort of like putting a filter on you.”

As for Lili herself, she opted for that “Beauty Pass” during Season 2 when she sang Mad World. The actress explained:

“In the trailer, they didn’t edit my skin. In hindsight, it’s not bad [but] it made me so self-conscious. I thought I had a monstrosity on my face. I was so distraught that they didn’t edit out the pimple on my forehead.”

She then offered this helpful message to her TikTok followers who might themselves be struggling with acne:

“To anyone out there, maybe it’s helpful to know that the perfect skin you see on TV and in movies is sometimes not really what’s going on [behind the scenes].”

Ch-ch-check out her video (below), in which she also tagged her beauty line Personal Day:

@lilireinhart hiding my acne on carpets and in Riverdale ???? (all cleared up now thanks to @Personal Day) ♬ original sound – Lili Reinhart

