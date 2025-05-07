Got A Tip?

Lily Allen Gives UP CLOSE LOOK At Her Breast Implants! Wow!

Lily Allen is so proud of her boob job!

In March, the Smile singer proudly revealed she got breast augmentation surgery after her devastating divorce from David Harbour. And good for her if it makes her feel better, right?

But she wants everyone to be clear just how good she feels — and looks — based on the pics she posted over the weekend!

On May 2 — her 40th birthday — Lily shared pretty closeup pics of her latest present to herself! And they’re looking pretty amazing! Ch-ch-check out the celebratory thirst trap boob pics (below)!

Wow! As her podcast cohost Miquita Oliver put it, “absolutely incredible”! Right?? See more HERE!

What do YOU think of Lily’s bday present to herself… and her fans! LOLz!

May 07, 2025 15:45pm PDT

