Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress!

Nearly a year after receiving wild backlash for her wedding dress, Eva Amurri has undergone a breast reduction surgery.

On Instagram earlier this month, the 40-year-old revealed she’d gotten her boobs done, and she’s been documenting her recovery ever since. In a post from April 18, she shared a snap of herself in a compression bra amid her recovery:

“BRB in my chrysalis.”

See the post (below):

In another post from last week, she shared some post-op footage where she admitted to having “a mental breakdown” before the operation. The Saved! actress said things went smoothly afterward, though!

Last June Susan Sarandon‘s daughter got married to her sweetheart Ian Hock in a gorgeous, family-filled ceremony. She shared some wedding snaps with People, which made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her stunning strapless dress was the focus of everyone’s attention because of how it highlighted her breasts.

So beautiful! Sadly at the time, commenters were particularly brutal, though, because they didn’t like how much of her cleavage was so visible. There were huge debates online about what was and wasn’t appropriate for a wedding dress.

Eva herself did end up clapping back in an iconic way — but later she admitted that she cried over the comments in a blog post which said:

“I’m a human being just trying to feel beautiful, be a good person, raise my kids, and enjoy my life.”

So sad!

Despite all the mean comments, Eva doesn’t want you to get it twisted! She took to her Stories on Monday to clear the air: this breast reduction was a LONG time coming and had nothing to do with the wedding dress backlash. She wrote over a screenshot of an article:

“LOL. For the record, these two things are not related.”

The 78-year-old actress’ daughter then went on to explain herself in another post:

“I’ve mentioned this in stories recently, but I’d been saving for a breast reduction for about five years. And had been going to reduction consultations about 9 months before my wedding. (This is something I’d been thinking about for 20 years lol) I love how I looked on my wedding day, and I loved my dress. If I had worn a turtleneck gown, some people would have also hated it.”

Yeah, us! LOLz! (What, it sounds hideous!) Wrapping up her statement, Eva added:

“The truth is that some people are just hateful. Sad! Anyone who knows me knows that I would never do anything because of the influence of bullies. Maybe the headline should be ‘She finally gathers the courage and feelings of self worth to do the thing she had been wanting her entire adult life!'”

Preach it!

Eva always seems to have the perfect response. We’re glad she’s doing things for herself! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Eva Amurri/Instagram]