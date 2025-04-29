Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Anne Hathaway Looks So Good At Fashion Show, Fans Think She Had Plastic Surgery (Or Is A Vampire) Sister Wives' Meri Brown Has Lost SO MUCH WEIGHT! See Her Glam New Red Carpet Look!  Gypsy Rose Blanchard Flaunts 25-Lb Weight Loss In Before & After Pics While Explaining EXACTLY How She Did It! Gay Makeup Artist STILL In Inhumane El Salvador Prison Camp Despite No Gang Ties -- Will He Ever Be Free?  Remi Bader Shows Off Bikini Body After Weight Loss Surgery Infuriates Fans! 'It's An Addiction': Sami Sheen Reveals All The Plastic Surgery She's Had Done... So Far! Blake Lively Is Worried You Will Find Out About This! She: Emily Ratajkowski Proves No One Is Safe From A Bad Haircut! See How Awful This Looks! Influencer Goes Viral As Internet Debates UNBELIEVABLE Wellness Routine Using Ice & Banana Peels!

Knifestyles

Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress!

Susan Sarandon Daughter Eva Amurri Breast Reduction Surgery Wedding Dress

Nearly a year after receiving wild backlash for her wedding dress, Eva Amurri has undergone a breast reduction surgery.

On Instagram earlier this month, the 40-year-old revealed she’d gotten her boobs done, and she’s been documenting her recovery ever since. In a post from April 18, she shared a snap of herself in a compression bra amid her recovery:

“BRB in my chrysalis.”

See the post (below):

In another post from last week, she shared some post-op footage where she admitted to having “a mental breakdown” before the operation. The Saved! actress said things went smoothly afterward, though!

Last June Susan Sarandon‘s daughter got married to her sweetheart Ian Hock in a gorgeous, family-filled ceremony. She shared some wedding snaps with People, which made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her stunning strapless dress was the focus of everyone’s attention because of how it highlighted her breasts.

So beautiful! Sadly at the time, commenters were particularly brutal, though, because they didn’t like how much of her cleavage was so visible. There were huge debates online about what was and wasn’t appropriate for a wedding dress.

Related: Lily Allen Reveals She Got A Boob Job After Divorce

Eva herself did end up clapping back in an iconic way — but later she admitted that she cried over the comments in a blog post which said:

“I’m a human being just trying to feel beautiful, be a good person, raise my kids, and enjoy my life.”

So sad!

Despite all the mean comments, Eva doesn’t want you to get it twisted! She took to her Stories on Monday to clear the air: this breast reduction was a LONG time coming and had nothing to do with the wedding dress backlash. She wrote over a screenshot of an article:

“LOL. For the record, these two things are not related.”

Eva Amurri stories breast reduction
(c) Eva Amurri/Instagram

The 78-year-old actress’ daughter then went on to explain herself in another post:

“I’ve mentioned this in stories recently, but I’d been saving for a breast reduction for about five years. And had been going to reduction consultations about 9 months before my wedding. (This is something I’d been thinking about for 20 years lol) I love how I looked on my wedding day, and I loved my dress. If I had worn a turtleneck gown, some people would have also hated it.”

Yeah, us! LOLz! (What, it sounds hideous!) Wrapping up her statement, Eva added:

“The truth is that some people are just hateful. Sad! Anyone who knows me knows that I would never do anything because of the influence of bullies. Maybe the headline should be ‘She finally gathers the courage and feelings of self worth to do the thing she had been wanting her entire adult life!'”

Preach it!

Eva Amurri response breast reduction instagram
(c) Eva Amurri/Instagram

Eva always seems to have the perfect response. We’re glad she’s doing things for herself! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Eva Amurri/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 29, 2025 07:00am PDT

Share This