Does David Harbour Approve? Lily Allen Reveals Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Selling Feet Pics On OnlyFans! 

What does David Harbour think about his wife’s new business venture? Lily Allen spilled the tea!

In case you missed it, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter said on her Miss Me? podcast last week that she thought about selling pictures of her feet and earning “a lot of money” after learning they were “rated quite highly on the internet.” Well, Lily couldn’t resist the idea of making bank just off her tootsies! She launched an OnlyFans account to sell photos of her feet for 10 bucks this week! Good for her! But how does her hubby feel about the OF page? He’s totally supportive of it! Lily told her co-host, Miquita Oliver, on Thursday’s episode of the podcast:

“He thinks it’s great. At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink.’ Maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.”

Related: Lily Allen Kink-Shames Husband David Harbour, Says He Always ‘Asks For Things’ She Won’t Do!

While David gave his stamp of approval on the OnlyFans account, her co-host was shocked that Lily went through with it! Miquita said:

“Nattie, who I work with, she just said to me, ‘Oh, it’s cool that Lily’s got a dedicated page for her feet now.’ I was like, ‘No, we just talked about that on “Miss Me?”’ And she was like, ‘No, no, she has a page now.’ What! No, you didn’t?!”

Well, she did! Lilly explained she’s been “creating foot content for the past week or so for a select group of foot enthusiasts on a specialist social media site.” And so far, her “toe daddies are very happy with the content” she has made! Her wallet must be happy, too! LOLz! When Miquita asked if the photos were a bit “sexual,” the Smile artist replied:

“I don’t care. I don’t think that it’s sexual. How it’s received is another thing altogether.”

In fact, she finds the whole account “empowering” after years of others profiting from her sexualization since she stepped into the business at 21! Lily said:

“Having been very sexualized from a very early age, and everybody else in the process profiting from that sexualization, it’s actually really fun to be in power and be in control of something I find so silly. My feet!”

And it’s sticking to only her feet! When her co-host questioned, “Where will this end,” Lily insisted she is super strict about the content she creates on her OnlyFans:

“I know where it ends. It ends in the same place that it starts — it’s only feet. I’ve got very strict guidelines. Believe me, these guys are all up in my DMs telling me they want bespoke content and asking me for all kinds of crazy stuff, and I take such pleasure in saying, ‘Only feet.’”

Right now, the top request on the page for Lily is… “toe-spreading.” She shared:

“They really wanna see me spread those toes. And apparently, I’ve got a good spread.”

The more you know, huh! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Lily Allen/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]