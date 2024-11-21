Lindsay Lohan & Lacey Chabert Recreate Iconic Mean Girls Scene On WWHL! WATCH!

On Wednesdays we wear nostalgia!

Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert reunited on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday — during which they recreated an iconic scene from the movie with the help of host Andy Cohen! Oh, and Kim Zolciak’s wig!

The trio re-did the moment in the film where new girl Cady Heron gets invited for the first time to sit with the plastics, and they break down the rules of the school for her during lunch. Of course, Lindsay and Lacey reprised the roles of Cady and Gretchen Wieners, respectively.

Meanwhile, Andy took on the part of Queen B Regina George, getting into character by throwing on the wig Kim sold amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann. It’s not only a decoration for the Clubhouse! It’s actually been handy for moments like this! LOLz! And may we just say he killed it as he obsessed over the calories in a bar before storming off to grab cheese fries! He even had Lindsay and Lacey breaking character at one point! Watch the scene (below):

Bravo!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Mean Girls/Paramount Pictures, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]