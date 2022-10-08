Lisa Rinna Reacts To Kathy Hilton Calling Her The 'Biggest Bully In Hollywood'

Lisa Rinna isn’t bothered by what Kathy Hilton thinks of her…

As you know, there’s been some drama going on between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and it seems like it’s far from over! On an episode of the ever-popular Bravo show from last month, Lisa revealed what her co-star allegedly said about her castmates in her infamous Aspen meltdown. When the 59-year-old was attending a pop-up event for Erika Jayne‘s brand Pretty Mess Hair with some co-stars, the subject of Kathy’s comments came up. Recalling how Hilton lit into Erika, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kemsley, and Sheree Zampino, Rinna claimed the socialite’s outburst really said something about how the 63-year-old felt about “certain things and people and blood” in the group.

Harry Hamlin‘s wife told all in a confessional during the episode, despite not revealing too much info in-person:

“Kathy spoke about all of these women. Some she lumped together. Crystal, Sutton, ‘pieces of s**t,’ ‘f**king should be fired,’ ‘like, why are they even here?’ … [From Kathy] It’s a barrage of ‘I can’t f**king can’t believe that I have to be around you f**king peons! I don’t like them. Why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They’re idiots. I have to do everything around here. This is my show, by the way, I have big deals over at NBC, everyone is protecting me and I will f**king ruin Kyle.’”

Yeah, wow…

After the tea was spilled, Kathy sat down with her sister Kyle Richards to explain herself, and it seemed like they were working things out. But that’s when Lisa came over and tried to get more information on what exactly was going on. The two talked it out for a little bit, but when the former soap opera star seemed to suggest Hilton had some kind of evil in her with her “black heart”, the two were at odds once again.

Messy, messy, messy!

On Thursday, the TV network dropped a sneak peek for the upcoming RHOBH reunion, and it still looks like Rinna and Hilton aren’t getting along. In the video, Richard Hilton‘s wife brings up the Melrose Place actress’ past feuds with the likes of Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Richards while accusing her of being a “bully”:

“You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show, the list can go on and on. You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it.”

Snap!

In response, Lisa says she was “f**king abused” by the fashion designer. And just when we thought things couldn’t get any messier, the 59-year-old just had to react to Hilton’s slam via Instagram. Friday morning, she posted a photo of herself as an M&M from a campaign the brand did in 2008 with the caption:

“The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it.”

Oh wow!

Ch-ch-check out the full sneak peek (below):

Lisa seems to be taking that title and owning it… but is this just proving Kathy’s point? Reactions?

