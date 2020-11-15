Love Is Blind Stars Lauren & Cameron Celebrate Two-Year Wedding Anniversary!

The best two contestants from the Netflix hit reality TV show Love Is Blind are happily spending their two-year anniversary attached at the hip as a married couple!

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton took the show by storm when their unlikely love on camera blossomed into the real deal in real life, and now, it appears as though they are truly enjoying happily ever after together! What a fairytale ending — with so many more happy years to go for these two!

Related: Here’s What The Whole ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Is Up To Right Now!

Speed, who turns 33 on Monday, kicked off the anniversary post celebration mood a day early by sharing an adorable message and picture on her Instagram account. Writing about her surprise and joy at being married for two happy years to the man of her dreams, the glowing young bride shared (below):

“Since my bday is tomorrow (the same day we got married) I’ll celebrate our love today!!! ????????????????Wow 2 whoooole years! We’ve made it through one of the craziest years of our lives! We came out stronger than ever.✨❤️ I’m grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me, making me laugh and cry (sometimes simultaneously), everyday teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible. We are growing ourselves, our businesses and eventually our family. And I couldn’t think of anybody better to ride shotgun through this crazy beautiful life!!! Happy 2 years baby! Cheers to 80 more ✨???? I love you!”

Awww! That’s the cutest message EVER!

Her choice for the accompanying pic was adorable, too, as you can see (below):

Wow! So loving!

And not to be outdone, Hamilton opted for the high-fashion look in his picture of the pair to celebrate their anniversary on Sunday morning:

Sexy!!!

Along with the pic, he shared in his message:

“Happy 2nd Anniversary @need4lspeed !!! I’m grateful to have you as my partner every day, through the good and bad days. You motivate me to be my best and to make you as happy as you make me. I am so thankful for the family we have joined together and created, even Sparx ???? ???? our adventure is just beginning – I’m looking forward to at least a hundred more years together!”

Love it!

HUGE congrats to the happy couple!

Related: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Pops Up In Super-Controversial Pregnancy Announcement!

They took over our TV screens and were the best storyline ever on Love Is Blind, and now they are getting their ride off into the sunset together in real life, too. Totally deserved!

And we are totally here for it!

Enjoy it, y’all!

[Image via Cameron Reid Hamilton/Instagram]