Love Is Blind Star Madison Maidenberg Shares Amazing Post-Breakup Bikini Pic After Powerful Confession!

Love Is Blind star Madison Maidenberg is basking in the post-breakup glow!

If you’ve watched Season 9 of the Netflix reality show, you know Madison’s journey to find love was a disaster! She instantly formed a connection with Joe Ferrucci in the pods, and they got engaged. But the second they first saw each other, everything started to go downhill, not only because of Joe’s drunken behavior, which sparked a massive argument between the former couple, but also because of his comments about her curvier body. He admitted that Madison was not his usual type, saying he tends to go for thinner women. Ugh. They eventually broke up before heading down the aisle.

Sadly, Madison has revealed in multiple interviews this month that she developed an eating disorder due to his remarks. Thankfully, she told Glamour she is in a “healthy” place now, all thanks to her support system and “great therapist.” Now, she is showing off her confidence long after the split!

The reality star first took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of herself, joking about her momma’s “really good ick barometer” while scouting for eligible bachelors on the beach. All while in a cute blue-and-red checkered bikini. Watch (below):

Wow! We love seeing this funny side of Madison! The television personality then dropped a pic of herself in the same bikini — while she described what qualities she is and isn’t looking for in a partner now! Take a look (below):

It's amazing to see Madison so confident and happy here! Good for her!

