Jessica Alba Is 25 Again! Check Out These Bikini Pics!

Jessica Alba is aging in reverse.

2025 has been a rocky year for the Into the Blue star amid her divorce from Cash Warren… but boy, does she look ah-mazing! On Monday, Jessica took to Instagram to share a series of bikini pics from a day spent at a beautiful beach in Australia. Ch-ch-check ‘em out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

OMG!

44 where?! This woman looks 25! In the comments, fans went WILD for the pics:

“Imagine being considered one of the most beautiful women in the world 25 years ago and STILLL considered that in 2025” “You are one Beautiful woman” “Stunner — Love you Jessica” “Still a hottie” “OMG”

As we noted, Jessica made the decision to split from her husband of 17 years back in January. But she quickly got back on the horse with hunky younger Marvel star Danny Ramirez…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Ramirez (@dannyramirez)

And clearly he’s helped her get her groove back!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez/Instagram]