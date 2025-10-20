Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jessica Alba Is 25 Again! Check Out These Bikini Pics! Bella Hadid Recovers From Hospital Stay To Join Sis Gigi, Emily Ratajkowski, And MORE At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! Nina Dobrev & ZAC EFRON!!! Spotted On Couples Vacay After Messy Shaun White Breakup! Damn! Y'all, Jewel Is RIPPED Now! Sydney Sweeney Shares Sizzling Bikini Pics Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors! Candace Cameron Bure Deleted Swimsuit Post Due To Body Shamers: 'It Wasn't Worth It' Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Shows Off Baby Bump In Surprisingly Intimate Pics From Romantic Vacation! Shanna Moakler Shows Off Bikini Body After Weight Loss! Maddie Ziegler's Sister Kenzie Got The Craziest Tattoos! This HAS To Be A Prank, Right?! Katy Perry Shows Orlando Bloom What He's Missing In Teeny Bikini!  The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Shows Off Bruises In Bikini Selfie -- Getting Candid About Graves' Disease Oh No! Travis Barker Liked Bikini Pic Of His Son Landon's Girlfriend -- And Fans Have The ICK!

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Is 25 Again! Check Out These Bikini Pics!

Jessica Alba Is 25 Again! Check Out These Bikini Pics!

Jessica Alba is aging in reverse.

2025 has been a rocky year for the Into the Blue star amid her divorce from Cash Warren… but boy, does she look ah-mazing! On Monday, Jessica took to Instagram to share a series of bikini pics from a day spent at a beautiful beach in Australia. Ch-ch-check ‘em out (below):

Jessica Alba bikini pics 2025
(c) Jessica Alba/Instagram
Jessica Alba bikini pics 2025
(c) Jessica Alba/Instagram
Jessica Alba bikini pics 2025
(c) Jessica Alba/Instagram
Jessica Alba bikini pics 2025
(c) Jessica Alba/Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

OMG!

Related: Jessica Simpson Is ‘Into Younger Men’ After Eric Johnson Split!

44 where?! This woman looks 25! In the comments, fans went WILD for the pics:

“Imagine being considered one of the most beautiful women in the world 25 years ago and STILLL considered that in 2025”

“You are one Beautiful woman”

“Stunner — Love you Jessica”

“Still a hottie”

“OMG”

As we noted, Jessica made the decision to split from her husband of 17 years back in January. But she quickly got back on the horse with hunky younger Marvel star Danny Ramirez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danny Ramirez (@dannyramirez)

And clearly he’s helped her get her groove back!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 20, 2025 12:11pm PDT

Share This