How Controversial Love Island Castoff Cierra REALLY Feels About Nic & Olandria Being Together! 

Just what we’ve ALL been wondering… What does Cierra Ortega really think of her former connection Nic Vansteenberghe coupling up with Olandria Carthen after her shocking exit?!

As Perezcious readers know, Nic and Cierra had just closed things off before she was removed from the show for using a racial slur aimed toward Asians in resurfaced posts. She was swiftly booted from the series and Nic immediately started exploring things (again) with Olandria. The dude quickly appeared happy in his new connection and fans were so into their vibe, the couple were runners-up in the finale! That had to have hurt for Cierra, huh?!

Related: Former Love Island USA Winner Recalls Racism She Endured From Producers!

Ahead of Sunday night’s finale, Cierra took to her Instagram to reflect on the good times she had in Fiji throughout the summer. Sharing a ton of behind-the-scenes shots of the “people, moments, and memories [she’lll] cherish forever,” Cierra wrote on Saturday:

“this journey didn’t end the way I hoped, but there was real connection, love, and growth in these moments. there’s still so much more growing to do. and for that, I’ll always be grateful.”

She then added in another comment:

“and for the #nicolandria nation…they are two people I care deeply for and absolutely adore. I’ve always wanted nothing but happiness for each of them in this experience. that has never & will never change”

Whoa…

Is she really THAT chill?? See the post HERE.

Given the massive Nicolandria fanbase and the fact that the 25-year-old is still facing intense backlash for her racism scandal, it likely wouldn’t have gone well if Cierra had s**tted on the new romance. So, we bet she’s holding back a little negativity for the switch-up… right? Like she can’t be that happy for them, you know?! She and the nurse were just getting serious! Unless, maybe, her romance didn’t mean much to her and she was just deepening things with Nic in hopes of winning?? Hmm.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Cierra downplaying her feelings or do you believe she’s fine with her connection and bestie linking up?? How do U think her feelings might change if Nicolandria really explores things outside the villa? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Peacock]