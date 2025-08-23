Got A Tip?

Maddie Ziegler's Sister Kenzie Got The Craziest Tattoos! This HAS To Be A Prank, Right?!

Mackenzie Ziegler is sporting some VERY unique new ink!

We have to say, we’ve seen a lot of wild tattoos, but Kenzie has shocked us completely! On Instagram Wednesday, Maddie Ziegler‘s little sister posted a new video in preparation for her upcoming single called Tan Lines… and that’s exactly what the tattoos were.

Throughout the video, the 21-year-old can be seen sitting in a tattoo studio while the artist puts tape on her shoulders to match her bikini top. Then he begins to fill in the spots he marked off with a lighter colored ink — mimicking tan lines on her perfectly tanned skin!

See for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kenzie ♡ (@kenzie)

Wow! Uh… what?!

Take a closer look…

Kenzie Ziegler tan line tattoo
(c) Kenzie Ziegler/Instagram

In the comments, some fans were immediately skeptical. We mean, we also have a lot of questions! They wrote:

“It’s obviously fake  no one’s seriously falling for this?”

“is this ragebait?”

“the internet has gone so far i genuinely can’t tell if this is a joke or rage bait”

“Guys….u can get tattoos with temporary ink.”

“Plz tell me that’s fake”

“Why do people not think before they do tattoos”

Regardless if it’s real or not… she’s certainly got people talking! And if they are real, well, you do you girl! It’s not like it’s a lover’s name or something!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WiRED/YouTube/Kenzie Ziegler/Instagram]

Aug 22, 2025 17:10pm PDT

