The ONE Tattoo Pete Davidson Is Keeping Will Blow Your Mind!

Pete Davidson is in the process of removing all almost all of his tattoos — but while he may want a clean slate, some of his ink is too good to go!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, the Saturday Night Live star revealed there’s one very special piece of body art he won’t be zapping away: his Hillary Clinton tat! OMG!

Breaking down his reasoning — and he was totally serious, BTW — Pete explained:

“Hillary’s staying, I love Hillary. I got Hilary after she lost [the 2016 election to Donald Trump]. Because, one, I know her personally and she’s a lovely lady. But also, she’s tough, man.”

Hah! There’s a personal meaning behind the tat, he noted:

“She was really at the forefront of some bulls**t and as someone who’s been at the forefront of some bulls**t, I just wanted to, like, cheer her up a little bit.”

Aw!

Hillary apparently “loves” the tattoo, so much so that when she heard Pete was getting his ink removed, she was super worried:

“She hit me up and was like, ‘You’re not removing me, are you?’ I was like, ‘Of course not!’ Hillary stays.”

LOLz!

His Wu-Tang Clan tattoo will also remain. Pete previously revealed that after he got sober, he had a change of heart about his many tattoos, mostly because many of them weren’t “meaningful.” Guess he realized some are too important to go — as silly as they may seem!

