Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Melania Trump Threatens To SUE Hunter Biden Over Claim She Met Donald Through Jeffrey Epstein -- And He Responds! Taylor Swift's New Album 'Isn't A Political Record' Despite Trump's Attacks... BUT… Donald Trump Epstein Evidence?? Ghislaine Maxwell Told Fellow Inmates She Had It -- And Had A Plan To Use It To Get Out! Watch Jeffrey Epstein Get Asked About Donald Trump & Underage Girls In 2010 Deposition -- His Answer Says EVERYTHING! Republican Senator Gets Child Rape Law Changed -- Just In Time To Save Relative Accused Of Sex With 13-Year-Old! Donald Trump Basically Just Admitted What's Going On With Ghislaine Maxwell, And No One Is Talking About It! South Park Hits Back BRILLIANTLY After Trump's White House Said They Weren't 'Relevant'! How Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Are Dealing With Donald Trump's 'Ridiculous' Attacks Epstein Victims BLAST Donald Trump For Protecting Himself & His 'Wealthy Friends'! Donald Trump Thinks He Destroyed Taylor Swift's Popularity! Donald Trump Gave Prince Andrew 'A List Of Masseuses' After Gross Convo, Claims Book Donald Trump Weighs In On Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Controversy -- After Her Voter Registration Is Revealed!

Pete Davidson

The ONE Tattoo Pete Davidson Is Keeping Will Blow Your Mind!

The ONE Tattoo Pete Davidson Is Keeping Will Blow Your Mind!

Pete Davidson is in the process of removing all almost all of his tattoos — but while he may want a clean slate, some of his ink is too good to go!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, the Saturday Night Live star revealed there’s one very special piece of body art he won’t be zapping away: his Hillary Clinton tat! OMG!

Related: Keke Palmer Didn’t Mind ‘Naked’ Scenes With Pete Davidson For New Movie!

This one:

The ONE Tattoo Pete Davidson Is Keeping Will Blow Your Mind!
(c) Pete Davidson/Instagram

For comparison:

The ONE Tattoo Pete Davidson Is Keeping Will Blow Your Mind!
(c) MEGA/WENN

Breaking down his reasoning — and he was totally serious, BTW — Pete explained:

“Hillary’s staying, I love Hillary. I got Hilary after she lost [the 2016 election to Donald Trump]. Because, one, I know her personally and she’s a lovely lady. But also, she’s tough, man.”

Hah! There’s a personal meaning behind the tat, he noted:

“She was really at the forefront of some bulls**t and as someone who’s been at the forefront of some bulls**t, I just wanted to, like, cheer her up a little bit.”

Aw!

Hillary apparently “loves” the tattoo, so much so that when she heard Pete was getting his ink removed, she was super worried:

“She hit me up and was like, ‘You’re not removing me, are you?’ I was like, ‘Of course not!’ Hillary stays.”

LOLz!

His Wu-Tang Clan tattoo will also remain. Pete previously revealed that after he got sober, he had a change of heart about his many tattoos, mostly because many of them weren’t “meaningful.” Guess he realized some are too important to go — as silly as they may seem!

Watch the full interview (below):

Reactions? Can U believe Hillary gets to stay?!

[Image via NBC/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 15, 2025 15:00pm PDT

Share This