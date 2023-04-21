Man Accused Of Shooting At 6-Year-Old & Others After Basketball Rolls Into His Yard ARRESTED!

Police have reportedly arrested the man who allegedly shot a 6-year-old, her parents, and one of his neighbors after… after a stray basketball rolled into his yard.

This week has been filled with stories of innocent young people getting shot for literally no reason, and this disgusting trend is continuing in North Carolina. Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Gaston County Police Department received a call about shots being fired in a Charlotte neighborhood. Arriving on scene, law enforcement were horrified to find a 6-year-old girl named Kinsley White, her parents William White and Ashley Hilderbrand, and an unnamed neighbor had been struck by gunfire.

According to WSOC-TV, Robert Louis Singletary seriously injured William and Kinsley, while Ashley was grazed by the bullets, and their neighbor was shot. In the moments leading up to the violent attack, apparently some kids were playing basketball in the street and the ball rolled into Singletary’s yard. He became enraged and ran toward the anonymous neighbor, unloading the clip of his gun. He then came back, chasing the little girl and her father as he shot at them.

Kinsley and her mother were treated and got to go home, but William is still reportedly in the hospital. In an absolutely gut-wrenching interview with local news station WSOC, the 6-year-old said of the attack:

“We don’t even know the man. Why did you shoot my daddy and me? Why did you shoot a kid’s dad?”

According to multiple outlets, the father tried to shield his family from gunfire in a heroic act of bravery, which very well possibly saved his daughter and wife’s life. Neighbors have reported that Singletary often got angry with the neighborhood kids. Hilderbrand told the WSOC of the moment he shot toward her family:

“He looked at my husband and my daughter and told them, ‘I’m going to kill you.'”

So, so scary. The 24-year-old suspect, who has a history with domestic violence, turned himself in on Thursday night. He is being held without bail on a fugitive warrant. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

How many more innocent people are going to have to be in these awful situations before someone does something about it!? It’s an outrage we can’t even guarantee safety when doing the most mundane things, like playing basketball or ringing doorbells…

We hope Kinsley and her family get the justice they deserve — as well as making a full recovery.

