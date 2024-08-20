Man Asked Out By Ex-Wife's Little Sister! What Should He Do?!

Half of marriages may end in divorce, but not all divorces end in familial estrangement. In fact, they may even open new doors… That’s at least what a man has gone viral for!

An anonymous poster on Reddit has quickly become a lightning rod for dating controversy after taking to the r/Relationship Advice forum to detail a chance encounter which has left him with mixed feelings:

“I’m a 28(m), I recently ran into my ex-wife’s sister Riley (24f) at the grocery store, and after talking with her and sort of ‘catching up,’ she ended up asking me out on a date, and I’m not sure how I feel about it.”

Uhhh, yikes! That’s definitely a bold move on the sister’s end! It totally violates girl code AND sister law! LOLz!

Related: Groom Kicks Wedding Band Out Of Reception — Because His Ex Was The Singer!

For some context, the OP elaborated how he and his ex-wife didn’t divorce for any particularly scandalous reason. In his words, they were “just two kids who got married too young, too soon, and realized it too late.” He explained:

“We divorced pretty amicably and she ended up moving away. I did as well for a time, but I ended up coming back home last year, I had no idea what my ex was doing and didn’t really care.”

He claimed to have gotten along well with her family — but was never too close to his ex-wife’s little sister. But because he didn’t stay in touch with his ex, there was a LOT to catch up on. He wrote:

“She told me that my ex is engaged and happy, which I was actually happy to hear.”

He called it a “nice conversation,” but that turn in which she asked him out… it ultimately left him in a difficult position:

“Before we finished talking Riley asked me if I would like to have a drink with her sometime. I thought maybe she just wanted to catch up in a better setting (more so than two people leaning on shopping carts), but then she said ‘But I understand if you don’t want to go on a date with your ex wife’s sister.’”

Oof! Hey, at least she was upfront about her intentions! The author continued:

“I did end up exchanging numbers with her, asking her kind of lightly how her parents would feel and got a ‘they would probably be happy that I found someone they liked.’ I figured I would rather have the number and not use it than wonder if I should have gotten it…I don’t know. I guess I was also just happy that an attractive woman asked me for my number. She did mention in our conversation, before she asked me out, that she was always surprised that her sister let such a good guy go, which I corrected her and told her it was definitely mutual, not all on my ex.”

He went on to admit part of what made the situation feel weird is that when he began dating Riley’s older sister, Riley was just a teenager. Not to mention having to explain that to her parents and potentially having it affect Riley’s relationship with her older sister/his ex-wife! Mulling over his “intrusive thoughts,” he added:

“Is this my unconscious trying to make my failed marriage seem like a success? Then there’s like — what if Riley had the same tendencies that made you and ex incompatible? But I feel like I’m also not being fair to Riley.”

The whole thing is a LOT! So naturally commenters had plenty to say:

“I think you’d have a better time being waterboarded than having to attend family functions where you’re dating your ex-wife’s sister.” “You know damn well this is a terrible idea, and she’s absolutely crazy for even proposing it. For the love of God, find someone that you don’t have to come to Reddit asking if it’s a good idea to even entertain them.” “It’s going to be awkward. Especially if she doesn’t get the ok from her sister first. Every single family get together will be a nightmare.” “There are literally billions of women out there. I have to think there’s at least one decent match for you that doesn’t happen to be related to your ex-wife.” “Are you a drama queen? Why are you even thinking about it?”

HA! Seriously! Sounds like most were against the idea…

Ultimately, the OP updated that he texted Riley it wouldn’t be “appropriate” for them to go on a date, and that she fully understood. Thank goodness! But he DID admit he misses being in “a loving marriage,” and is going to talk to a professional about his “unresolved love issues.” Again, thank GOODNESS!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Netflix/YouTube]