Mandy Moore Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith! See Her Announcement! 

Mandy Moore has a baby on the way!

The 40-year-old actress announced on Friday that she is expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith! Taking to Instagram, she posted a snapshot of their 3-year-old son Augustus and 19-month-old son Oscar holding hands while wearing white shirts that read “Big” and “Middle.” Mandy also revealed in the caption that the couple are having a baby girl! Aww! She wrote:

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

For those who don’t know, Mandy’s caption references her beloved series This Is Us, during which her character Rebecca Pearson was a mom to two boys and a girl known as the big three. Wow! Now, she has her very own big three!!! Check out her pregnancy announcement (below):

Such exciting news! Congratulations to Mandy and Taylor! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

