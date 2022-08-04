Texas Teacher Gets Super Light Sentence For Sexual Abuse Of Middle School Boy -- & It's Being Delayed Until After She Gives Birth!

Sentencing has stuck a former Texas middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing a student.

Marka Bodine was dealt a 60-day prison sentence Tuesday by Harris County judge George Glass for continuously sexually abusing a 13-year-old over a 3-year span, according to online records obtained by People. Absolutely horrible!

This follows her initial arrest back in 2021 after she allegedly attempted to cover things up by telling her principal that she was being harassed by a former student, claiming he was threatening to hurt himself. She reportedly alleged that the young boy had accessed her private photos, which he then manipulated.

The former student, who is now 16, then came forward to police, revealing that his old teacher lured him in through the online video game Fortnite after her divorce. He claimed they then started sharing texts and eventually explicit images and videos, according to an affidavit. The two began having sex in 2018, not long after the victim’s 13th birthday. WHAT?? He confessed that they had sex in multiple locations, including her classroom and car, SEVERAL times!

What a sicko!!

The predator pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 in May of this year. On top of her 60-day sentence, Marka was sentenced 10 years probation in addition to mandatory therapy and having to register as a sex offender — which is a lot lighter than the 20-40 years the district attorney’s office was seeking, according to KTRK and KPRC. Following the Tuesday decision, Harris County Prosecutor Janna Oswald expressed her disappointment in a statement to KPRC, stating:

“There are certain types of cases that, in my opinion, really should only warrant punishment, and that is this kind of case. I’m heartbroken for the complainant and his family. I’m really disappointed in the outcome as a prosecutor – a child abuse prosecutor, and I’m disappointed as a citizen of Harris County.”

However, her sentence is being put off by almost a full YEAR to June 5, 2023 after she apparently gave birth recently… We know what you’re thinking: is the young boy the father? Thankfully, no, although it’s unclear who is.

So sad that this full grown woman took advantage of such a young boy. We hope that with time and resources, the child can heal from the trauma inflicted on him at his young age. As for the 32-year-old… She got off easy with that two month sentence, especially having it postponed until next year.

What are YOUR thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Do you think her sentence should have been longer? Was it the right move to postpone it a year? Let us know in the comments below.

[Images via Tomball Police Department & KPRC 2 Click2Houston/YouTube]