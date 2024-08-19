Mary Cosby & Meredith Marks Get Into CRAZY Screaming Match In Intense New RHOSLC Trailer

The new season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City looks WILD!

In a new trailer that premiered Monday on Bravo‘s YouTube channel, fans get a sneak peek at RHOSLC Season 5 — and also at Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks‘ big fight…

At a Breakfast At Tiffany’s themed lunch, the two housewives end up in a screaming match so intense, Mary screams at Meredith:

“You’re a sneaky little, snarky little something!”

Meredith then snaps and tells Mary to leave her alone, but that’s when the 51-year-old puts her foot down and kicks Meredith out of her house! Another argument of theirs is seen in the trailer as their friendship crumbles, where Mary declares:

“You’re not always the victim!”

Oof.

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below).

WOW! Thoughts on this upcoming, drama-filled season, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]