Mary Cosby & Meredith Marks Get Into CRAZY Screaming Match In Intense New RHOSLC Trailer

mary cosby meredith marks screaming trailer

The new season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City looks WILD!

In a new trailer that premiered Monday on Bravo‘s YouTube channel, fans get a sneak peek at RHOSLC Season 5 — and also at Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks‘ big fight…

At a Breakfast At Tiffany’s themed lunch, the two housewives end up in a screaming match so intense, Mary screams at Meredith:

“You’re a sneaky little, snarky little something!”

Meredith then snaps and tells Mary to leave her alone, but that’s when the 51-year-old puts her foot down and kicks Meredith out of her house! Another argument of theirs is seen in the trailer as their friendship crumbles, where Mary declares:

“You’re not always the victim!”

Oof.

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below).

WOW! Thoughts on this upcoming, drama-filled season, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]

Aug 19, 2024 15:36pm PDT

