Real Housewives Alum's Daughter Calls Out Her RIDICULOUSLY Filtered Selfie -- So She Posts The Unedited Version!

Well, s**t! We’ve seen a lot of photoshopped pictures in our day, but this is NUTS!

On Tuesday, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough got called out — by her very own daughter — for using an intense filter on her face in a new Instagram post!

In the pic, the 68-year-old reality star smiled alongside Amazing Race alum Chip McAllister, 66. Despite their ages, they were both looking 20 years younger — if not WAY more — thanks to photoshop tricks that removed skin blemishes and wrinkles, fixed their smiles, whitened their teeth, and made their lips more plump. You would NOT recognize them at all. And especially not Jeana!!

Look!

Umm, did we just travel back in time? She looks like a 20-something! It almost looks like AI! It’s that manipulated!

Normally, it would be fans calling celebs out for wild photoshop fails like this, right?! But this time, it was the Bravo star’s VERY OWN daughter Kara Keough who publicly blasted her! The younger woman commented:

“Take this down, now.”

Oof!!

And guess what?? SHE DID! Without making any mention of the drama, the TV personality removed the image and replaced it with the original, unaltered selfie — and when you compare them side-by-side, it seriously looks like two different people! Ch-ch-check it out:

Wow!! Such a big difference. No wonder she got put on blast!

Kara cheered her mom on for sharing the real image, writing:

“There’s my girl.”

Fans supported Jeana in the comments, too, writing:

“See we prefer this! Be you girl ” “Post whatever you want, it’s your page but we love the real jeana ” “This is the Jeana we love to see.. Beautiful” “Love this pic without filters! You look so good you need to give yourself credit!! ”

It’s one thing to rely on photoshop and filters to cover up a few blemishes, but changing your entire face is so unnecessary. There’s beauty in aging — if only more people could realize that!

FWIW, this isn’t the first time Jeana’s gotten called out for editing her photos. She did it on a selfie with Vicki Gunvalson in 2021 and again more recently when posting a photo with another friend. Critics said she looked like a “cardboard cutout,” but Jeana blamed it on her pal, saying, “my friend loves to filter.” But it seems like she does, too! See them both (below).

Now with her daughter calling her out, we wonder if we’ll see less filters in the future?? We certainly hope so!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

