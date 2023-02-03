Matthew McConaughey Says Psychic Convinced Him To Do How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days!

Apparently, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days would have looked a lot different if it wasn’t for a fortune teller!

In honor of the romantic comedy’s 20th anniversary, Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson spoke with Vanity Fair for an interview published on Thursday about how they landed their respective roles as Benjamin Barry and Andie Anderson in the hit film. While Gwyneth Paltrow was brought on for the role of the magazine writer at first, producer Lynda Obst said she dropped out of the project, and Kate did not hesitate to grab it when she was offered the part. However, the 43-year-old actress told the outlet finding someone to play her leading man took a long time until Matthew’s name came up in a meeting one day:

“We were looking at guys and kept going back and forth about who would be the right guy. The guy for me was really important. Matthew came up in a meeting and I thought that was a great idea. I loved his energy. We immediately just got along.”

Related: How Gerard Butler ‘Almost Killed’ Hilary Swank Filming P.S. I Love You



Although Kate really wanted him for the project, the 53-year-old actor wasn’t sure about taking on the part – until some supernatural force decided to step in and change his mind! He recalled:

“I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard. Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, ‘Can I tell you your fortune real quick?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, man. Sure.’”

Matthew continued:

“He immediately goes, ‘There’s a movie you’re considering right now. It’s a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.’”

The Dallas Buyers Club star didn’t believe the mysterious guy. However, something the psychic said must have stuck with Matthew because he ended up joining the project the next day! The father of three said:

“I remember thinking, Did the studio hire this guy? I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration. I think I even accepted the offer the next day.”

We guess fate decided to intervene 20 years ago! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, Movieclips/YouTube]