Matthew Perry Is Engaged!

Chandler Bing is off the market! Sorry ’bout it, Janice!

Matthew Perry got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, according to a new report that was published on Thursday afternoon. So great!

According to People, the 51-year-old Friends alum proposed to Hurwitz, who he had been dating for the last two years, and she said yes!

Perry himself broke the good news to the magazine, telling them on Thursday (below):

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Awww! So cute!

Hurwitz, 29, works as a literary manager. Earlier this year, she shared a sweet message for the actor on Valentine’s Day, referencing him as her “favorite” in a low-key cute post. They reportedly spend the holidays together last year and appear lined up to do the same once again now, too.

We’re so happy for the happy couple! Congrats, y’all!!!

