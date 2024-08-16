Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' Dealer Was Arrested In ANOTHER Drug Case Months Before The One Involving Late TV Star -- Details

The woman known in the drug underworld as “Ketamine Queen” was arrested in an unrelated drug case just months before she was caught up in the situation involving the death of sitcom star Matthew Perry!

Over the last few days, we’ve been reporting about the arrest of Jasveen Sangha. She is one of several people facing serious prison time in connection with the ketamine-dealing operation that led to the fatal overdose the Friends actor suffered last year. And as it turns out, she was already on police radar following another MASSIVE drug bust that was unrelated to the longtime A-lister!

According to TMZ, Sangha was arrested and indicted back in April for having “knowingly and intentionally distributed ketamine,” as well as methamphetamine. Immediately prior to her indictment, the feds got a search warrant for a property tied to her and discovered a TON of drugs — and a gun! Per that outlet, the search warrant laid out everything that officials found when they raided the house and began to piece together her operation:

“[Investigators discovered] significant quantities of illegal drugs, including 1,978 grams of orange pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, 79 bottles containing a clear liquid that field tested positive for ketamine, and various other suspect narcotics.”

Wow…

BTW, those other narcotics included cocaine, mushrooms, MDMA, and Xanax. And they found all of Sangha’s receipts, too! Literally! During the search, cops discovered a green journal that had handwritten notes which appeared to detail tons of high-dollar drug transactions.

Oh, and as if that wasn’t enough, they also recovered a phone at the property. On it was a video that allegedly had Sangha describing how to go about “cooking” ketamine to covert it to powder. AND they found a gun in a closet! It just keeps getting worse!

In that case, Sangha pled not guilty. And obviously, since that indictment and search both only came down a few months ago, that case has a ways to go in the court system. In Perry’s case, she is currently facing a slew of other charges, too, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distribution of ketamine resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and altering and falsifying records related to a federal investigation. If convicted in Perry’s case, the so-called “Ketamine Queen” faces up to life in prison. The cops aren’t playing around!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]