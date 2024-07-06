Whoa! ANOTHER Celebrity Reportedly Being Interviewed In Matthew Perry Death Investigation!

A new bombshell claim has dropped amid the investigation into the tragic death of Matthew Perry!

As we reported, the Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal probe in collaboration with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and US Postal Inspection Service after the Friends star died in October of last year. Why? An autopsy report revealed “the acute effects of ketamine” caused the heart attack Matthew had in the hot tub at his LA home.

The actor — who struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for years — was undergoing ketamine therapy to help treat depression. However, his last treatment with his doctor was conducted a week and a half before his death. The drug metabolizes quickly, having a “half-life” of “3 to 4 hours or less.” That means he was not completely sober as we all thought, AND the ketamine in his system at the time of his passing was not from the last infusion therapy with a medical professional. He must have gotten it somewhere else!

Related: Lisa Kudrow Finally Rewatching Friends For This Absolutely Heartbreaking Reason

So, police were trying to get to the bottom of how Matthew got the drugs. Last month, it was revealed that Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller was questioned “multiple times” about his death and turned over her iPhone and laptop to the authorities. An insider told In Touch that she and Matthew “formed an unexpected friendship” (and even dated at one point) after meeting during one of their stints in rehab.

Now, a report has dropped claiming another celebrity is suspected of involvement in his investigation! A source told In Touch on Wednesday that Matthew and this unnamed second celebrity friend of his both claimed to be clean — but in reality? They allegedly were “walking pharmacies” who had late-night talks about their addictions, struggles with sobriety, and personal lives. Per the outlet, there’s even photo evidence of the two at the office of a doctor who prescribes ketamine. Whoa!

The insider thinks Matthew and the celeb pal allegedly “aided” one another by referring each other to their respective doctors whenever their drug supply ran low. And once the investigators further look into Matthew’s relationship with the celeb? The source believes law enforcement could find new leads into how the Fools Rush In star obtained the ketamine that killed him:

“If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and ‘How can I get extra?’ Like, ‘Oh, come see my doctor if you need more. It will not look good for the celebrity.”

OMG!

Could this celeb be one of the “multiple people” the LAPD said might soon face charges related to Matthew’s death? It is important to note that no arrests have been made — and to take this report with a grain of salt. The claims have not been backed by more reputable publications at this time. But we are very curious now about the identity of the mystery celebrity — if all this is true!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube]