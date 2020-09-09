Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Speaking Engagements Rules Exposed: $1 Million Fee & Audience Approval?!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to bring home the bacon!

The couple are making good on their promise to become financially independent since stepping down as senior royals earlier this year, and they aren’t just looking at Netflix to pay the bills: the pair are also increasing their public speaking engagements — and are charging quite the fee to boot!

Months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency — which also represents major speakers including the Obamas, the Clintons, and Oprah Winfrey — their list of requirements for online speaking engagements has been revealed. As you might imagine, booking the power couple is no easy task.

According to The Telegraph, details in Harry and Meg’s “Virtual Event Request Form” require a full list of who will be in the audience, the names of any introducer or moderator of a discussion (who must be cleared by the couple), a note on whether the Sussexes should dress formally or casually, and the exact fee the bookers are offering — which is said to be up to $1 million.

That’s not all. To book Archie Harrison’s parents, organizers must note which other speakers will appear at the event, and on top of that share details of previous event speakers. The couple also demand to know the bookers’ “contingency plan” should they run into “connectivity issues” during the virtual event.

Other questions that must be answered include:

“What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the Speaker see on screen immediately prior to and during their presentation?”

Before the invitation is issued to Harry and Meg, organizers must also give details of any sponsors and “what they are receiving in return for their sponsorship,” per the request form. The outlet also noted:

“The choice of introducer and moderator will be at the final discretion of the speaker.”

Basically, they want full control of everything!

On the one hand, these demands seem extraordinarily strict and specific. On the other, the couple has been under such intense scrutiny ever since their first public date, just giving a speech with a disreputable sponsor or problematic moderator could be a mini PR disaster.

Hopefully the couple will still donate their time to speaking for charitable causes they really care about.

This news comes hours after it was revealed that Harry had repaid the $3 million in UK taxpayer-funded renovation costs for their Frogmore Cottage home. The couple are also said to no longer depend on any financial support from Prince Charles, and are now reportedly fully free of any financial commitment to the royal family.

Harry and Meg also just signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, with their unnamed production company set to produce feature films, scripted shows, documentaries, docuseries, and children’s programming. The couple confirmed the news in a statement last week:

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope… As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Sounds like they’ll be busy bees in the coming months!

