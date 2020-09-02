Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sign MASSIVE Deal With Netflix — Details HERE!

Coming soon to a TV near you!

The royal family might not be big fans of The Crown, but hey — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t really part of the Firm anymore, are they? LOLz, the Sussexes have officially signed a deal with Netflix after much speculation over the last few months since their intentions to step down from their senior roles was announced.

Related: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s New Neighbors Are PISSED — Here’s Why!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a new multiyear deal exclusively with the streaming service, according to The New York Times, with their unnamed production company set to produce feature films, scripted shows, documentaries, docuseries, and children’s programming. The couple confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday:

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.” They added (below): “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Wow! Sounds exciting!! The NYT report also mentioned the couple may appear in their future documentary-type programming, but the former Suits actress does not have plans at this time to return to acting, despite rumors over the past few months.

Sarandos, the co-chief executive and chief content officer at the streaming giant, chimed in:

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

As we previously reported, Archie Harrison‘s mom and dad signed with the Harry Walker Agency for future speaking engagements. The agency additionally represents several friends of the couple, including Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall, Michelle and Barack Obama, and Gloria Steinem, in addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey, Stacey Abrams, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Alex Rodriguez.

What are U looking forward to down the road from these two, Perezcious readers?! Between their new house, other engagements, and of course taking care of their son, it seems like they have their hands full.

[Image via Netflix & WENN.]