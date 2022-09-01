South African Lion King Composer ‘Does Not Remember’ Talking With Meghan Markle About Nelson Mandela!

It is not looking good for Meghan Markle right now!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Duchess of Sussex claimed in an interview with The Cut that a South African star of the live-action The Lion King movie told her at the 2019 London premiere that her marriage to Prince Harry spurred a celebration on par with Nelson Mandela’s release from prison. Her comment immediately sparked some backlash on social media, with the activist’s grandson Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela speaking out against the ex-royal. And it wasn’t just that the remark was oddly self-aggrandizing — there’s a real question as to whether it’s even true!

In fact, Dr. John Kani — who was the only South African cast member in the Disney film — denied ever making the controversial remarks since he didn’t attend the premiere in the UK.:

“The only South African was me playing Rafiki. But I did not go to the opening in Leicester Square as I didn’t have the time to do that. It just may be a mis-remembering on her side. It is baffling me. I am the only South African in the cast.”

However, the 79-year-old did say she could have mixed him up with the composer Lebo M. (born Lebohang Morake)…

Well, now the songwriter has addressed the incident to DailyMail.com — and he has a completely different recollection of the “less than a minute” conversation with Meghan and Harry! He recalled to the outlet on Thursday:

“Indeed I was at The Lion King 2019 premier and met the Royals. I cannot comment on the matter as it was three years ago and I don’t remember details of that conversation which was less than a minute, except the Royals were going to South Africa or Botswana.”

Lebo then added:

“I’m the only South African directly associated with both The Lion King films and the Broadway productions.”

Footage of the interaction between the couple and Lebo seemingly backs up the musician’s take. In a video obtained by the outlet, the 58-year-old vocalist then says to Meghan at one point:

“It’s an honor to meet you. Everyone in South Africa’s heard of Meghan Markle.”

While Harry talked about their upcoming visit to Africa and Malawi, Lebo replied before the pair moved on to Pharrell Williams:

“Oh, fantastic. Better be seeing you then.”

We need Pharrell to spill the tea because it is looking more and more like Meghan might have been caught in a lie, y’all! Of course, it has been three years since this exchange occurred. Lebo might have forgotten he said the controversial remark, and it could’ve been mentioned in a private conversation that was not caught on film — but it seems like an odd thing for him to forget!

Lebo noted to the outlet he doesn’t believe the controversy over whether the former actress lied or not holds any importance to his country, explaining:

“As a South African, I’m not sure if this is important to most of us facing serious domestic issues. I’d like to not be dragged into this issue from three years ago either way.”

Maybe the story she tells has evolved for her over time, Brian Williams style…?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Meghan lied about this moment? Will she issue a statement on the matter now that two people from The Lion King film have spoken out? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

