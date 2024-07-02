Melania Trump Shocker! Travis Kelce’s Hard Partying! Justin Timberlake’s Gross Behavior! Diddy, Chappell Roan, Timothee Chalamet, Dua Lipa, Shannen Doherty, RHONY, Princess Anne And MORE! | Perez Hilton New week! More drama! And joy! And things to think about! Join Perez! Watch above! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Past Recipients Of Pat Tillman Award Rush To Prince Harry's Defense! Here's Why They Think He’s 'Worthy' Of It! Am I Right About Princess Diana? | Perez Hilton ESPN Responds To Backlash Over Prince Harry Being Selected For Pat Tillman Award! Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Ordered' Prince Harry To 'Snub' David Beckham At Invictus Games -- Causing Athlete To Seek Ultimate 'Revenge' CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 01, 2024 17:31pm PDT Share This Categories Anglophilia Bravo Chappell Roan Daily Recap! Diddy Donald Trump Dua Lipa Justin Timberlake Melania Trump Real Housewives Reality TV Royals Royce Shannen Doherty Taylor Swift Timothee Chalamet Travis Kelce Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article