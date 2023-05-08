Michael J. Fox Doesn't Remember Dating This Pop Star Anymore Due To Parkinson's

This is sincerely one of the saddest things we have ever heard…

Michael J. Fox is offering insight into the wildest period in his life — the ’80s and ’90s, when he became one of the world’s biggest TV and movie stars at an incredibly young age. In the upcoming documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, he looks back on the roller coaster of emotion for him, starring in iconic roles in Family Ties, Back To The Future, Teen Wolf, and more — only to be hit with a shocking blow in 1991. At the age of just 29 years old, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The effects of the debilitating condition, sadly, have taken their toll on the Spin City star’s mind. Besides the disease’s trademark tremors, there is also a component of dementia, which can begin very early on, just a year in. Sadly, this gets worse over time, and Fox has been living with Parkinson’s for over three decades now.

The result? Some of his wild movie star experiences he can’t even take with him. He revealed in an interview about the film with The Sunday Times over the weekend:

“When I look at that period in the [documentary] it just seems crazy. Look at all the girls I dated. Some of them I can’t even remember.”

Specifically he mentioned his relationship with fellow ’80s icon Susanna Hoffs, lead singer of The Bangles, admitting:

“I mean, I dated Susanna Hoffs from the Bangles, and I can’t even remember it. But that’s just an example. Stuff like that happened all the time.”

Just heartbreaking. It’s so hard to conceive of forgetting an entire romantic relationship, especially with someone so well-known.

The celebs dated in 1986, a really hot young power couple for a brief moment in time. Both moved on fairly quickly. Michael began dating friend and co-star Tracy Pollan just over a year later on the set of Bright Lights, Big City — they were married just seven months later in 1988. Susanna ended up marrying Austin Powers director Jay Roach in 1993.

Of course, forgetting even such a big moment from his past isn’t the 61-year-old’s primary concern. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning last week, Michael called his Parkinson’s “the gift that keeps on taking” — and described having broken both his arms and his hand in falls due to the effects of the disease on balance and mobility. He said, tragically:

“You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s. I’m not gonna be 80.”

All the more reason to celebrate the beloved actor while he’s still here…

Still premieres on Apple TV+ on May 12.

[Image via Apple TV+/The Bangles/YouTube.]