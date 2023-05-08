Ray Liotta's Cause Of Death Revealed A Year After Sudden Loss

Ray Liotta‘s cause of death has been revealed.

According to officials in the Dominican Republic, where the actor passed away while filming the movie Dangerous Waters last year, he had heart and respiratory issues.

Per TMZ, who obtained the autopsy report on Monday, the Goodfellas alum’s manner of death was categorized as natural and non-violent. The papers cited respiratory insufficiency and pulmonary edema — AKA fluid in his lungs — and acute heart failure as his cause of death. He also suffered from atherosclerosis, which is a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery, something that can often lead to diabetes and other heart issues.

As we reported, the 67-year-old reportedly died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, while in the DR. We are sending love to his family and friends as they continue to grieve his loss, especially as they near the one-year anniversary of his passing later this month. R.I.P.

