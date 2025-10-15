Mitt Romney Speaks Out After Sister-In-Law Found Dead In Los Angeles Parking Lot

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Former US Senator and one-time Republican Party presidential nominee Mitt Romney‘s sister-in-law has died.

According to multiple outlets including NBC Los Angeles and People, 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney was found dead in a parking lot in Valencia, California on Friday evening. Police were called to the scene of a lot just next to a parking garage close to the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Valencia — which is a suburb north of Los Angeles — on reports of a dead body. Once there, they discovered the deceased victim, who was later identified as Carrie. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the former presidential candidate is speaking out. In a statement released to People on Tuesday, Romney said his family was “heartbroken” by Carrie’s death. Here is the statement, in full:

“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

According to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent to NBC LA, an investigation into Carrie’s death is ongoing. An official cause of death will eventually be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner’s Office, per the sheriff.

However, even though there has not yet been a confirmation of the cause, the sheriff’s department did say they do not suspect foul play in Carrie’s death. A law enforcement source even told NBC LA‘s investigative team they think the woman either jumped or fell from the top of the five-story parking structure.

Our hearts go out to the entire Romney family as they grapple with this awful loss.

R.I.P.

