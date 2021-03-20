My Daughter's First Time At The Movies! And We Return To The Theaters!!!!! | Perez Hilton And Family

This was THE BEST DAY! The best!!! Been waiting for this moment for over 12 months! And, in our youngest daughter’s case – over three years! We took the kids to see Raya and the Last Dragon – at the movie theater! And not just any – the Disney-owned El Capitan in Hollywood! Always such a treat seeing a film there! And it was Mayte’s first time ever going! How did she handle it all? Watch to find out!

Enjoy!

