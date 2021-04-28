My Midlife Crisis! Has This Happened To You Too? | Perez Hilton

We think we just had the best therapy session ever! We were confronted with so much! Ugliness. Growth. Gratitude. Knowledge. Acceptance. Death. Talking about our kids and making sure they feel seen and believed – even if one is prone to exaggeration and lying. Coming to terms with our midlife crisis, which Perez didn’t realize until TODAY that he was going through last year at 42. And so much more covered!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s wellness videos!