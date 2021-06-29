NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg's Cancer Has Returned

NeNe Leakes revealed on Monday that her husband Gregg’s cancer has returned, and he’s been in the hospital for a week now recovering from surgery. The Real Housewives of Atalanta alum shared the unfortunate news during an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand, admitting:

“He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow will be a week. I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery.”

Gregg was previously diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018, and via the Bravolebrity, he’s “had this surgery before” to treat the disease. While not divulging any more details on her partner’s health, the reality TV personality did ask for prayers, adding:

“This is the first time I’m saying something about it. I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg…pray for his strength…and pray for me, too.”

Wow! Sending them so much love! Opening up about her state of affairs throughout this scary situation, the 53-year-old vulnerably shared:

“It’s difficult. He’s super small. If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

Sadly, this health trouble comes two years after Gregg was declared cancer-free in 2019. His first fight against cancer was aired on season 11 of RHOA, with NeNe disclosing the news in a 2018 IG post, writing:

“Our New Normal and the fight begins #f**kcancer.”

The photo (above) depicted the real estate developer at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Months later on the reality show, NeNe discussed the life-altering moment she and her husband learned of his diagnosis, sharing:

“We just weren’t prepared to hear that.”

The Glee alum added, thinking of her kiddo Brentt, now 22:

“It’s a very hard role to take care of someone. I feel like, if I crumble, then Gregg and Brentt—it’s going to be over. I just feel like I have to be the strong voice.”

Not letting her family see her raw emotions, she often let loose when alone, explaining:

“I put on a brave face, but I have my moments in my bedroom, usually alone. I’ve had many moments in my car. If my car could talk it’d be like, ‘This bitch cries too much.’”

Gregg was going through emotional moments as well, but noted that the “scariest part” about the diagnosis was facing his mortality:

“I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that, ‘We need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it.’ I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go.’ I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.’”

Fearing the worst, he even wrote his wife a letter for his doctor to give her if he passed away, explaining:

“Writing that note was the hardest thing I ever did in my life. But, you never know what’s in you until you’re at that door. I never thought I had it in me–to fight cancer. Now, I’m going to beat cancer’s ass.”

Whoa… Thinking of Gregg, NeNe, and their whole family as they face this second battle against cancer!

