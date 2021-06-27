John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Spotted For the First Time While ‘Having A Great Time’ On A Lunch Date!

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn went public with their controversial romance for the very first time!

The couple stepped out for a rare public lunch date on Saturday just a little over a month after the dating reports first circulated. In a photo obtained by People, they flashed smiles at each other while sitting down at an outdoor table for a date at Rick’s Drive In & Out in Los Angeles, California. Both were dressed super casual in t-shirts and sunglasses as the pair enjoyed their meal side by side. Check out the picture HERE!

An insider told People of the twosome’s date:

“They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking. They were really enjoying each other’s company.”

As you may know, the lovebirds first connected a few years ago and have remained friends. Back in December, Mulaney checked into rehab for a 60-day stay, and Munn took to Twitter to offer some positive vibes, writing:

“Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

And a couple of months after rehab, it was revealed that he and his wife of almost seven years, Anna Marie Tendler, were shockingly getting a divorce. A spokesperson for Mulaney told Page Six at the time of the announcement:

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Anna also responded to the outlet, saying:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Don’t worry Anna, you can join Kim K and LaLa Anthony for hot girl summer! Reactions to Olivia and John’s first sighting, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

