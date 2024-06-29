This Guy Raped A 12-Year-Old Girl -- The Netherlands Got Him Out Of Prison And Are Sending Him To The Olympics

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Well, forget any other 2024 Olympics controversies for now. This one takes the effing cake. Brace yourselves… but if you want to watch the events, you may have to bear witness to a known child rapist competing on the world’s stage!

Steven Van de Velde was convicted in 2016 of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to BBC reports at the time, this all took place in August 2014. The Dutch volleyball star was already 19 years old at the time, a grown man with Olympic prospects, when he met the British preteen on social media. Despite being aware of her age, Van de Velde traveled to her home in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, in the UK. He waited until her mother was away and went in and had sex with her, taking her virginity. He returned to the Netherlands, but he was eventually extradited and arrested by British authorities in January 2016.

He pled out, copping to three counts of rape against a child. He even admitted to his crimes in court. For his plea he did apparently get some measure of leniency. He was sentenced to just four years in prison. Here’s the thing, though… He only served ONE. He was released in 2017.

This isn’t a suspected child rapist or an alleged child rapist. This is on the record. Found guilty, even confessed. And yet, we learned this week, he has been chosen by The Netherlands to compete in beach volleyball under their flag this summer. What the actual eff.

And before you ask, yes The Netherlands effing know. In a statement, Michel Everaert, general director of Nevobo, the Dutch Volleyball Federation, said:

“We know Steven’s history… He was convicted at the time according to English law and he has served his sentence. From then on, we have been in constant contact with Steven, who has now been fully reintegrated into the Dutch volleyball community.”

Nevobo added:

“After his conviction and sentence, Steven van de Velde returned to the highest level of sport step-by-step under the expert guidance of probation and coaching, among others. He has been participating in international tournaments again since 2017.”

Wait, he came back immediately?! Yep. So they say after his sentence, but that’s not entirely true, is it? The Federation’s official site explained Van de Velde’s shortened prison term. Apparently he “was transferred to the Netherlands under a treaty” with the UK, and then “the sentence was also adjusted to the standards of Dutch law.” We guess they let him serve his time on the beach.

Funny enough, part of the reason Van de Velde was only sentenced to the time he was? His defense barrister argued the loss of his sports career was the real punishment:

“There is genuine remorse. He has lost a stellar sports career and has been branded a rapist. Plainly it is a career end for him.”

So we guess instead he gets to be a star athlete AND not serve much prison time. Gross.

OK, it’s clear Nevobo just wanted their star athlete back. But what about the Dutch National Olympic Committee? They said in a satisfied statement:

“Van de Velde now meets all the qualification requirements for the Olympic Games and is therefore part of the team”

Yeesh. The International Olympic Committee told CNN they deferred to the Dutch NOC, so… We guess their hands are tied here, for some reason.

The US Center for SafeSport at least is voicing dissent here. In a statement to CNN, CEO Ju’Riese Colon said she was “deeply concerned that anyone convicted of sexually assaulting a minor could participate in the 2024 Olympic Games”:

“With teams from around the world about to convene in Paris, many of which include minor athletes, this sends a dangerous message that medals and money mean more than their safety. Participation in sport is a privilege not a right.”

Damn right. Sports fans following the news aren’t happy either. Here are just a few of the disgusted comments so far as the news continues to spread:

“That girls life is forever changed because of this monster. How is this justice?” “Steven van de Velde was convicted of a ‘planned, calculated’ rape of a 12 year old girl and he’s on the sex offender for life. He served only part of his four year prison sentence, and is now backed by the Netherlands in the Olympics. Tell me again a rape conviction ruins a man’s life.” “There is a reason we have sex ofender registration required FOR LIFE in the US. PEdofiles cannot be reformed. That the Netherlands is sending this pedo to the Olympics is a disgrace” “The female athletes at the Olympics are NOT SAFE! This is a violent sex offender and pedophile. The Netherlands is OK with that because, y’know, he’s good at sport.” “The Netherlands denied three golfers who qualified for the Olympics the trip to Paris because they didn’t think they were good enough but have no issues sending a convicted child rapist. Jesus Christ.”

What do YOU think about this guy being allowed to jump right back into his career after… again… raping a 12-year-old girl??

