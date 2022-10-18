NFL Alum Antonio Dennard Shot Dead At 32

Former NFL player Antonio Dennard has been taken before his time.

Known for his time as a cornerback on the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants, the star was killed in a shooting outside of a Pennsylvania bar Sunday, according to the Berks County Coroner’s Office via WFMZ. He was just 32 years old.

In a statement to E! News, Muhlenberg Township Police Department revealed authorities were notified of a gunshot victim who arrived at a hospital in Reading after being struck in the incident. Despite emergency efforts, Dennard was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police are actively investigating the incident, and ask any witnesses to come forward with information.

Related: Harry Potter Stars React To Robbie Coltrane’s Death

Before signing as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, the athlete played college ball at Jacksonville Jaguars in Oklahoma. His former coach, Brandon Roberts, wrote in an emotional Facebook post:

“I would talk to the NFL Scouts about how great of a person you were and how much of a stand-up kid you were. I remember us sitting in the meeting room talking to the 49ers, Jets, Jaguars, Packers and Eagles. I know today you have received your wings, RIP.”

Sending our love to the Dennard family during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.

[Images via Antonio Dennard/Twitter & Ricky Swift/WENN]