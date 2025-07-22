Nikki Garcia Claps Back When Asked If She ‘Ever’ Sees Her Son After Artem Chigvintsev Divorce!

Nikki Garcia won’t stand for anyone trying to suggest she doesn’t spend time with her kid!

The 41-year-old former professional wrestler took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to clap back at a critic who asked if her 4-year-old son Matteo “ever” sees her following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. Because Nikki doesn’t post a ton of content with her child on social media, some people apparently think she never hangs out with him. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth! She fired back:

“Wonder if you write that to Dad’s [sic]? And yes he was with me All week. Just bc I don’t post him all the time doesn’t mean he isn’t with me. I try to keep as much as I can private for his sake. Thank you.”

But Nikki wasn’t done! Alongside a screenshot of her message to the social media user, she took a moment to share insight into not only her bond with her son but also her co-parenting relationship with Artem. Even though the pair experienced a nasty breakup, raising Matteo together post-divorce is going very well:

“So for all to see. My son is with me a lot. Majority of the week when I’m home. Every Tuesday when I land I drive straight to get him. And drop off on Sundays when I leave. Sometimes I am gone longer and his Dad and I have a great coparent system. He understands how much he needs his mommy.”

Good! All we’ve wanted for Artem and Nikki is a healthy dynamic between them after the split!

Nikki once again noted she decided “not to post” pictures or videos of Matteo all the time in order to “protect his privacy,” adding:

“I wish it could be protected more. I understand sharing certain moments every now and then but not all the time.”

Ultimately, the television personality does not want to see any more comments insinuating she never sees her kid:

“So please no more comments like this. Maybe shouldn’t have responded but triggered bc a small group of you think if your kid isn’t posted all the time he isn’t with you.”

What you see on social media is often only a snippet of a person’s life. Remember that before judging and asking someone this kind of question about their child. Check out the post (below):

