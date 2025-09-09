Olympic Skater Admits To Having Sex With Underage Girl -- But His Defense Is Infuriating!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A three-time Olympic figure skater representing Australia — who was also registered to coach figure skating in the US — has been banned from that world for life after admitting to having sexual intercourse with an underage girl repeatedly.

In a filing first handed down last year and then an email sent out by the org to its members late last month, Australia’s New South Wales Ice Skating Association noted now-30-year-old figure skater Brendan Kerry‘s lifetime ban from any US Olympics activities as part of US Figure Skating, including as a coach where he had been registered prior to getting nixed.

Kerry’s initial ban from US Olympics affiliations happened in May of 2024, and was carried out by the US Center for SafeSport. In turn, the Aussie org’s email reveal last month spurred Kerry to file a lawsuit against the NSWISA for defamation. And, well, he’s got one helluva defense.

The alleged sexual activity involving said underage girl took place in California nearly a decade ago, where the age of consent is 18. So, any older person having sex with someone younger than that is, by law, committing statutory rape.

The unnamed girl was 16 and 17 years old at the time, and Kerry was 21 and 22 during that same span. The pair had consensual sex multiple times over a period of about 11 months, the report found. The allegations further claim he provided the girl with alcohol, as well as applying “perceived physical force” and encouraging her to keep their relationship secret.

Here’s the wild part, though: in their filing against the NSWISA, Kerry’s lawyers claim that since the age of consent is 16 down in New South Wales — Kerry’s home Australian state — he ought not be held accountable in the same way via the ban-hammer there even though the alleged sexual activities took place in California.

Huh?!

See, the email the NSWISA sent out to its members last month reportedly identified Kerry as a child molester, pedophile, and monster, per the US Sun. That’s defamation, his lawyers claim. And he’s not those things because he had consensual sex with a young woman who would have been of legal consenting age had the whole thing happened in Australia, they say. Of course, the whole thing didn’t happen in Australia, but okay…

As for the girl, when she spoke to investigators a few years ago, she said that she’d had no sexual experience before meeting Kerry. Before their first sexual encounter, he allegedly gave her a vodka drink, at which point she “felt that she had no control over what was taking place and no ability to say yes or no but went along with what [Kerry] wanted,” according to the investigation’s report.

For his part, Kerry said the investigation was flawed and wants recourse. And for what it’s worth, he has not been criminally charged either in the US or Australia. Yet the NSWISA’s lawyers have also claimed that Kerry supposedly had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl back in Queensland, Australia when he was 17 years old, too. No more details were immediately available on that 13-year-old allegation, but, um, seriously?!?! WTF!!

FYI, Kerry competed for Australia at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, and won his country’s national singles title eight times.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

