Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kaia Gerber Confirms Lewis Pullman Romance -- And Says 'A Lot Is Being Healed' By Being With Him! Is Taylor Swift's New Song CANCELLED! About Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, And Even Sabrina Carpenter?? Fans Are BUZZING With Theories! What Taylor Swift Told Selena Gomez During Wedding Speech That Had Everyone 'Crying'! Keith Urban's Friends Felt Nicole Kidman Split Was 'Inevitable' -- Marriage Issues Weren't 'A Secret' Taylor Swift Gave A Joke-Filled Speech At Selena Gomez's Wedding! All The Deets! Nina Dobrev Is 'Devastated' After Shaun White Breakup -- How She's Getting Through It! Taylor Swift Is Totally 'Controlling' Travis Kelce's Wedding Invite List, Says Pal! Travis Kelce Told Famous Pals About Taylor Swift Proposal MONTHS Ago! Who Is In The Epstein Birthday Book -- And What Did They Write?? OMG! Selena Gomez Reveals Surprise Star Who Will Be The Ring Bearer At Her & Benny Blanco’s Wedding! Epstein Birthday Book Shockers: Donald Trump Buys A Woman, Grooming Cartoons, & Photos Of Girls! Trump's Actual 'Things In Common' Note To Jeffrey Epstein Revealed -- It's Real & It's WORSE!

Real Housewives

OMG Two Real Housewives SLEPT TOGETHER! That's Why Their Friendship Fell Apart!

OMG Two Real Housewives SLEPT TOGETHER! That's Why Their Friendship Fell Apart!

Our jaws are on the floor after the bombshell Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova dropped on the reunion this week! Maybe the spiciest Housewives tea ever, Perezcious readers!

Bravo fans know Julia was best friends with Adriana de Moura. They were so close that Adriana supported the former model and her wife, tennis star Martina Navratilova, during the adoption process of their two boys and wrote character letters on their behalf. Heck, they even had a friendship proposal in Season 4 because they wanted to be pals forever! However, things were strained between the two during Season 7. And by the end, they were basically no longer friends! What happened??

Related: Nina Dobrev Was Spotted ‘On The Verge Of Tears’ While Shaun White Flirted With Other Women

In the 59-year-old art dealer’s mind, they became distant because Julia turned into a whole new person after striking up a friendship with her enemies, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. However, Julia claims that’s not why their friendship fell apart at all! She has a much juicier story to tell…

During part one of the reunion on Thursday night, the 53-year-old made the shocking revelation that she and Adriana SLEPT TOGETHER! Yes, you read that right! Julia cheated on Martina with Adriana! And that is why their friendship is over! She explained:

“I would like to say something that I think would bring clarity hopefully, why we are where we are. In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together.”

OMG!!!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Their castmates gasped upon hearing this secret! So did we, quite frankly! We honestly didn’t expect that to come out of Julia’s mouth! But when did this happen?? Unfortunately, her confession was the last minute of the episode. You’ll have to tune in for all the details next week.

If we had to guess, though, the hookup maybe went down during the cast trip to the Hamptons in Season 4. They were sharing a bed so… But if this happened a few years ago, how is this ruining their friendship now? Did Martina just find out? Did it happen more than once? Did someone catch feelings? Ugh! We need to know more! Thankfully, we got a little bit of a  teaser!

A preview for the next episode showed Adriana saying she “never scissored anybody.” She added:

“I’ll never go for your dirty whore.”

OUCH! While talking to host Andy Cohen, Julia insists they “slept together once” and then “fooled around in the Versace mansion.” That allegedly happened during Alexia’s bachelorette party when they stayed at the historic hotel in Season 4. Julia and Adriana shared a room once again. It’s all adding up now — if she’s telling the truth! Some cast members appear to question if she’s lying! Larsa Pippen says in the preview:

“I think she just made all that up.”

However, RHOM newcomer Stephanie Shojaee doesn’t think so! Her reasoning? She fires back:

“No, Julia’s a nymph. Are you kidding?”

And obviously, we also got a teaser of a showdown between Julia and Adriana. The gallery owner screams at her former lover:

“You go around trying to seduce everybody. Cheat on your wife. Cheat on your wife.”

Damn! We need next week’s episode ASAP! Watch the preview (below):

What are your reactions? Were you stunned by the reveal? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 03, 2025 16:20pm PDT

Share This