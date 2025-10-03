OMG Two Real Housewives SLEPT TOGETHER! That's Why Their Friendship Fell Apart!

Our jaws are on the floor after the bombshell Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova dropped on the reunion this week! Maybe the spiciest Housewives tea ever, Perezcious readers!

Bravo fans know Julia was best friends with Adriana de Moura. They were so close that Adriana supported the former model and her wife, tennis star Martina Navratilova, during the adoption process of their two boys and wrote character letters on their behalf. Heck, they even had a friendship proposal in Season 4 because they wanted to be pals forever! However, things were strained between the two during Season 7. And by the end, they were basically no longer friends! What happened??

In the 59-year-old art dealer’s mind, they became distant because Julia turned into a whole new person after striking up a friendship with her enemies, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. However, Julia claims that’s not why their friendship fell apart at all! She has a much juicier story to tell…

During part one of the reunion on Thursday night, the 53-year-old made the shocking revelation that she and Adriana SLEPT TOGETHER! Yes, you read that right! Julia cheated on Martina with Adriana! And that is why their friendship is over! She explained:

“I would like to say something that I think would bring clarity hopefully, why we are where we are. In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together.”

OMG!!!

Their castmates gasped upon hearing this secret! So did we, quite frankly! We honestly didn’t expect that to come out of Julia’s mouth! But when did this happen?? Unfortunately, her confession was the last minute of the episode. You’ll have to tune in for all the details next week.

If we had to guess, though, the hookup maybe went down during the cast trip to the Hamptons in Season 4. They were sharing a bed so… But if this happened a few years ago, how is this ruining their friendship now? Did Martina just find out? Did it happen more than once? Did someone catch feelings? Ugh! We need to know more! Thankfully, we got a little bit of a teaser!

A preview for the next episode showed Adriana saying she “never scissored anybody.” She added:

“I’ll never go for your dirty whore.”

OUCH! While talking to host Andy Cohen, Julia insists they “slept together once” and then “fooled around in the Versace mansion.” That allegedly happened during Alexia’s bachelorette party when they stayed at the historic hotel in Season 4. Julia and Adriana shared a room once again. It’s all adding up now — if she’s telling the truth! Some cast members appear to question if she’s lying! Larsa Pippen says in the preview:

“I think she just made all that up.”

However, RHOM newcomer Stephanie Shojaee doesn’t think so! Her reasoning? She fires back:

“No, Julia’s a nymph. Are you kidding?”

And obviously, we also got a teaser of a showdown between Julia and Adriana. The gallery owner screams at her former lover:

“You go around trying to seduce everybody. Cheat on your wife. Cheat on your wife.”

Damn! We need next week’s episode ASAP! Watch the preview (below):

Next Time on #RHOM Reunion: The group deals with the fallout from Julia’s revelation. Source: @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/Q3321Xm7MK — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) October 3, 2025

What are your reactions? Were you stunned by the reveal? Let us know in the comments!

