Nina Dobrev Was Spotted 'On The Verge Of Tears' While Shaun White Flirted With Other Women

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have kept quiet about what caused their split after so many years together. But there’s been plenty of speculation. Now we have a little more insight… thanks to an eyewitness.

A hotel worker got to be a fly on the wall during one of the couple’s vacations last year, long before they called off their engagement. But even then they noticed things weren’t OK! The hospitality worker told DeuxMoi the Vampire Diaries star and Olympian were “partying with Kid Cudi,” which should have been a blast for everyone. But it all looked… wrong. Deux read on her Deux U podcast Thursday:

“You could just tell something was off. Nina was always in the restaurant by herself and looked like she was on the verge of tears the whole trip. Both were super nice to the staff, but the vibes were way off.”

“On the verge of tears”?!? Oh no! Supposedly it wasn’t hard to see why she was so down in the dumps:

“It seemed like Shaun was just there to party and flirt with the other women in their group, and Nina was trying to be a good sport.”

This was apparently OVERT — and the hotel staff “all felt so bad for her.” The source said they got the impression “she was in on whatever the agreement was but clearly not happy about it.” Whoa! Like he talked her into an open relationship? We’ve heard that song and dance before, and it plays to us like cheating — just with a side helping of gaslighting and guilt-tripping!

There have been rumors of Shaun cheating for quite some time — even evidence. If there was some agreement, that would at least explain how she lasted so long with him while all that was out there. But this eyewitness got the sense it was even worse than just flirting, too:

“There would be times where she was sitting in the lobby looking miserable while he was allegedly doing god knows what in the suite with Kid Cudi and the random women.”

OMG! They thought she was acting like a fifth wheel?? Like a college roommate who sees the sock on the dorm room door and has to retreat to the lobby?!?

We have no idea if this story is true, but it’s hard for us to imagine someone treating Nina freakin’ Dobrev that way! What do YOU think??

