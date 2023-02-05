One Of The Top Art Museums In The World - THE BEST In Los Angeles! Family Fun At The Broad! Plus, The MOCA Too! | Perez Hilton & Children

The older our kids get – the easier and more joyous it is to take them to museums! But we’ve been going since they were very little. Had not taken them to The Broad in so many years, though. It is in a class of its own! Such an awe-some collection of modern masters! We love seeing our children soak in the pieces and interpret them through their eyes and understanding. And, since we were already downtown, we went to the Museum Of Contemporary Art too! What a brilliant day! INSPIRING! You need to watch our vlog!

Enjoy! SHARE!

And, if this video made you smile, please consider giving a super chat or super thanks!

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!