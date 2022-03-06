Oscar Isaac Makes His Saturday Night Live Debut – Check Out The Highlights HERE!

Another week, another great episode of Saturday Night Live!

One week after paying a solemn tribute to Ukraine in its cold open, SNL brought back their signature political satire this week by destroying Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham for their support of Vladimir Putin and Russia. The cold open featured Carlson and Ingraham hosting the Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular, which acted as a fundraiser for “the real victims of this invasion, the oligarchs” who might face financial consequences from the world’s sanctions on them.

At one point, the sketch brought in the musical styling of Cecily Strong as Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, singing a rendition of Shallow. But that wasn’t the only musical comedy moment! James Austin Johnson returned with his Donald Trump impression to send a message to Putin through song, specifically with a rendition of My Funny Valentine. Take a look at the cold open (below):

Oscar Isaac made his SNL hosting debut over the weekend, taking to the Studio 8H stage to talk about the first-ever movie he made, The Avenger, which he starred in as a kid! FYI, this is not to be confused with The Avengers. He explained:

“I am excited about joining the Marvel universe with Moon Knight. It’s kind of a full-circle moment since the first movie I was ever in was called The Avenger. Not The Avengers, which was a massive blockbuster. No, no, this was The Avenger, which is a movie I wrote, directed and starred in when I was 10 years old. It was shot on location in my buddy Bruce Ferguson’s backyard, in our hometown of Miami, Florida.”

Of course, he let everyone watch the homemade films – and they were absolutely adorable! But the best part? The 42-year-old actor’s explanation for showing the videos:

“It’s important to encourage kids to be weirdos. Because every once in a while one of those weirdos grows up to host SNL!”

Oh yeah, and then he licked a sword right after saying this! LOLz! Watch the moment (below):

In one hilarious sketch on the latest episode, cast member Chloe Fineman let her acting chops shine once again, this time doing an impression of the accent used by Julia Garner in portraying Anna Delvey in the series Inventing Anna. While binge-watching the Netflix show in her dressing room, Chloe suddenly gets inspired by Delvey’s attitude and decides to try it out for herself in order to con her fellow castmates into doing whatever she wants. And let’s just say, she gets a little too into it – even going as far as to dress up as the fraudster and to use a similar voice. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Love It!!!

Aidy Bryant introduced a new sketch over the weekend, in which she embraced her sexuality. She explained in a pre-taped backstage bit that she got to do whatever she wanted in the future in exchange for playing 150 characters that were “sweet, nurturing women.” And now that Aidy’s got her shot, what does she do? Well, she had Isaac throwing himself at her! Check it out (below):

It’s the self-awareness and Oscar’s all-out performance for us! Too good!

This might be the weirdest sketch of all time. Basically, Chris Redd becomes curious when his date Sarah Sherman sports a green ribbon around her neck throughout the night. And when she finally decides to reveal what’s underneath of it, it turns out there was a singing meatball attached – with the face and voice of Isaac. Yep, you read that right! See the ridiculous bit, which featured Aidy, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismukes, Melissa Villasenor, and Charli XCX harmonizing at one point, below:

Speaking of Charli…

The 29-year-old singer finally got to perform on the SNL stage. Back in December, she was scheduled to be the musical guest but had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns. But now, Charli returned with two electric performances of Beg For You and Baby! Watch (below):

What were YOUR thoughts on the latest episode of SNL, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments! And if you missed the episode, check out the rest of the sketches (below):

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]